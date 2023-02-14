Image Image Credit Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Blxst Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

“Roll camera… and action!” Those were the first four words I heard as the screens lit up, the band began playing and the crowd erupted, eagerly awaiting Blxst to take the stage.

“This my debut album, so we came a long way,” the rapper said to a packed room on July 16, the evening of his I’ll Always Come Find You album release party in Brooklyn, New York. The activation was the main event at the inaugural Red Bull On The Record, celebrating the countdown toward the big day on Friday, July 19. He expressed sincere appreciation for the support, even shouting out his mom, who stood proudly smiling in the crowd.

The Hip Hop artist couldn’t have been more excited to unveil his highly anticipated debut album under Red Bull Records and his own label, EVGLE. Executive produced by Grammy Award winner Sounwave — known for collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift — the LP spans 20 tracks that are organized into four captivating thematic chapters. In this exclusive interview with REVOLT, Blxst shared insights into the creation of the project, emphasizing its symbolic framework where the protagonist mirrors his personal journey. “The concept is indirect to my life — it’s an alternate universe,” he explained. While not entirely autobiographical, the project is deeply rooted in the California native’s experiences and ruminations. He uses the allegory of a father-son relationship to convey broader themes of evolution, accountability and legacy.

Embracing the concept album format, Blxst crafts a narrative world around Birdie, a young man who inherits his father’s chauffeur service after a sudden loss. Through Birdie’s experiences on the road, the “Chosen” singer explores the dynamics of generational wisdom — the young man grapples with life’s lessons as echoes of his father’s journey guide him toward adulthood. I’ll Always Come Find You serves as the musical backdrop to Blxst’s and Birdie’s parallel paths, exploring themes of love, personal growth, identity and redemption. “There are so many layers [my supporters] are going to be able to peel back,” the artist said. He also suggested that attentive listeners will discern who these fictional characters represent in his actual life.

Coming a long way since his TIU Muzic days, the multifaceted star has been celebrated for his versatility as a singer, rapper, producer, songwriter and executive. Blxst emerged as a true force at the intersection of rap and R&B with a distinctive tone and undeniable pen. Since his 2020 breakout EP, No Love Lost, he has garnered numerous accolades, collaborated with international stars and maintained unwavering momentum. His impressive debut solo mixtape, Before You Go in 2022, served as a well-received follow-up. It was lauded for solidifying his polished sound and widely regarded as a project that avoided the dreaded sophomore slump. With I’ll Always Come Find You, Blxst adopts a contemplative approach, reflecting on his journey as he navigates the open road ahead, steering confidently with both hands on the wheel.

“I came up listening to people like 50 Cent,” he shared, inspired by how the New York MC amplified his Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ album with a movie. Similarly, Blxst’s debut album transcends the typical collection of songs. Instead, it creates a cinematic narrative that explores self-discovery, romantic love, and familial legacy while intertwining sonics, scenery, and storytelling. His quest for a theme park-like experience further inspired the album's multi-dimensional world. Drawing parallels to Disneyland’s storytelling approach, he aimed to make I’ll Always Come Find You a physical experience. “I wanted [the music and visuals] to align with the short film, and then I wanted the short film to align with the stage [show and set design],” Blxst explained. He brings several motifs and moods to life with Creative Director Amber Park’s help: the black Buick Grand National, “BIRDIE” California license plate, mock flyer inviting fans to call Birdie, minimalist yet decadent music videos, eclectic soundscapes, and compelling delivery. Blxst’s official reintroduction propels him to the forefront of a genre that is hungry for fresh perspectives. That’s the power of effective world-building.

Each section of the album represents a crucial life lesson imparted by the father to his son. “The first act is a woman you got no business dealing with. The second is an enemy disguised as a friend. The third is the man in the mirror,” Blxst detailed. These themes are universally relatable, touching on love, betrayal and self-reflection. The West Coast star is a pro at getting personal while staying private. He may not post much on social media or name-drop in his music, but from this record alone, you’ll learn he’s been burned by those he trusted most in the industry, deeming it “a dark place” at times. He has faced conflicts with finances, family, and friends, and struggled with imposter syndrome and hopelessness.

Blxst keeps you on your toes throughout the project and wondering where he’ll go next. He attributes this ability to being a skilled songwriter and a student of the game: “Understanding what makes a hit a hit, but being able to relate to my family and my peers, being able to tell their stories too... being a listener and knowing how to turn that into a song while making the music bright enough that you can dance to it.” It’s a delicate balance that he has perfected through trial and error over the past 10 years. The first section begins with “Paper Route,” a smooth 2 Chainz-assisted track in which Blxst sounds the most confident that he ever has, flexing on anyone who ever doubted him. “Evgle & Son,” the first skit on the album, introduces the father-son narrative and the repeating mantra that encapsulates the project’s core themes. In the second section, Blxst hits us with braggadocious bangers, including the punchy “How Many” and Afrobeats-inspired “Risk Taker.” The artist told REVOLT that the last-mentioned track, featuring Offset, almost didn’t make the LP, as it was originally slated to appear on a project by the former Migos member. Luckily, it found its way onto Blxst’s record and fit right in.

The funky “Dance With The Devil” featuring Anderson .Paak is an immediate standout track. It is arguably one of the highlights of the third act, alongside “Rewind” featuring Feid and Becky G -- a dreamy Latin-infused number that will have you moving as soon as the beat drops. When Blxst performed “Rewind” live, he impressively sang along with every word during Spanish-speaking portions. He told us it all ties back to his West Coast upbringing. “Being from Los Angeles, we blend with the Latin community,” he said, reminiscing about how a Mexican friend put him on to Daddy Yankee. “These are certain nostalgic experiences that I wanted to put throughout the album.” He wants to ensure that his listeners fall in love with the same musical inspirations that shaped him into the artist he is today. “This is the childhood Blxst dream album… I’m just a blend of a lot of different things and I want people to see every side of me.”

Blxst kicks off the last section with a sense of resolution, teaming up with the sultry Joyce Wrice for the all-too-relatable “Better Off Friends.” He also enlisted the help of producers/songwriters Tommy Brown and Nija Charles for “I Need Your Love.” The soon-to-be club staple featuring Ty Dolla Sign puts a modern twist on Motown. Then, Blxst caps off his project with the uplifting “Ten Summers Or Better,” featuring the acclaimed jazz saxophonist and arranger Kamasi Washington. “If you look at the concept of a hero's journey, which is the approach I took for this album and the short film, there’s always a character that helps you get to the next stage throughout,” he said. Just like Abu guided Aladdin in the eponymous Disney film, Blxst’s chosen collaborators complemented his artistic vision and each played a role in the narrative arc. These collaborations were organic, born out of mutual respect and personal relationships that he’s invested in over the years.

As a true renaissance man with a singular vision for his art, Blxst meticulously selected who he wanted to be a part of his debut album. His partnership with Sounwave allowed the Sixtape 2 creator to push his creative boundaries. “I always dreamt of having somebody as like a sensei,” he said. It allowed him to expand his sound while maintaining control over his narrative. Blxst previously stated that he wanted to pull all the stops in his debut album era: live instrumentation, luxe visuals, cohesive branding, hand-selected musical guests and carefully curated fan experiences. From enlisting Washington's help to conduct a 21-piece orchestral arrangement to leading a convoy of chauffeured cars to his pop-up at Supervsn on Slauson, Blxst actualized every element exactly as he envisioned it. He explained that every element simply builds on the others — with the music as the foundation: “We just made the music as is. And then when I wrote the short film, I tied it back with the skits in the album to make it all go cohesively.”

Blxst’s roots are evident throughout the album, paying homage to several West Coast legends and more by incorporating them in his cinematic universe. Whether it’s LaRoyce Hawkins of “Chicago P.D.” assuming the role of Birdie’s father, Snoop Dogg smooth talking on the downtempo and percussive “To The Moon,” E-40 playing the role of the 95.5 40-Hour Radio host, or Fatman Scoop being the ultimate hype man on the velvety “Too Many Friday Nights,” the collaborators all shine by doing what they do best, which perfectly complements Blxst on every track. Of course, the rapper also pays his respects to the late Nipsey Hussle on “Long Way” alongside Amanda Reifer. The musician aspires to leave a similar legacy as his OGs, both locally and globally, and he does it by being dedicated to the main thing: “I just love music. At the end of the day, I really have no ego in it… Whatever it takes to make the greatest song or body of work.”

Though mainly focused on artistry, the XXL Freshman Class alum is also an executive with EVGLE, where artist Joony, who appears on “Thousand Hours,” is signed. “I want to create moments in the industry that are timeless with other artists too,” Blxst stated. Directing and acting in films is also in his future; he said he used the short film of his project to bridge that gap. “I took it [seriously]. I hired an acting coach and everything,” the artist revealed. This high level of care is what separates him from the influx of creatives that come and go. When closing out his show at the album release party, Blxst encouraged all his supporters who are also taking the road less traveled. “Keep chasing your dreams, if you’re going against the grain, if you’re going against the odds,” he said before performing “Ten Summers Or Better.” If Blxst continues to take his own advice, that Pharrell collaboration he wants more than anything will happen any day now. The 13-time Grammy Award-winning multihyphenate has inspired him in every arena, down to skateboarding.

Blxst's journey crafting this project reflects significant personal and artistic growth. He emphasized the importance of self-reflection and staying present, noting, “A lot of times we focus on the destination and miss the beauty of the journey itself.” This philosophy permeates the album’s narrative, with introspective themes woven throughout its lyrics, skits and short film.

When asked if this was the closing of an old chapter or the beginning of a new one, Blxst revealed something even his most avid supporters may have missed. When put together, his debut EP, mixtape and album titles spell out a sentence: “No love lost [but] before you go, I’ll always come find you.” This hidden message isn’t just a testament to the genre-blending talent’s creativity, it exemplifies the depth and layers he incorporates into his artistry. As Blxst continues to evolve as an artist, I’ll Always Come Find You stands as a significant milestone, marking the dawn of a legacy that honors his past while looking boldly toward his future.

“And cut! That’s a wrap on Birdie.” And just the beginning for Blxst.