Image Image Credit Roberto Ricciuti / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Snoop Dogg Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Snoop Dogg has never shied away from sharing his love for weed and openly smoking the substance throughout his whole career.

As a longtime avid smoker and advocate for the recreational use marijuana, it was no surprise when the “Sensual Seduction” rapper ventured into multiple business initiatives within the cannabis industry in recent years. He established Case Verde, a venture capital firm aimed at raising funds and supporting cannabis-related businesses. Additionally, he partnered with the renowned brand Cookies to develop his own strain called Doggy Bagg, collaborated with Leafly to create an Indica-dominant hybrid strain named Snoop Dogg OG, and joined forces with Pentagram to offer a range of THC-infused products.

Moreover, through Hillside Beverage Co., which he co-founded, he reached an agreement with Death Row Records to use the label’s likeness for his cannabis-infused beverages brand Do It Fluid. According to its website, fans can expect Death Row Cannabis to be available for purchase this month.

As someone whose lungs are true to this, not new to this, the California-based artist admitted that there’s only been one person who can out-smoke him, Willie Nelson. Other celebs he’s sparked up with either can hang or not, but here are five that survived a session with a connoisseur.

1. Seth Rogan

In a 2019 interview with Howard Stern, the actor said that he’s had many smoking sessions with Snoop Dogg, who was also part of the interview. They shared in the discussion that they’re social smoking buddies who typically find each other at events.

“We find each other,” Rogan shared on how they began to and still smoke with each other.

The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper expressed that he likes smoking with the Pineapple Express star and the feeling is mutual. “I like smoking with Snoop too,” he responded.

What the music artist likes most about Rogan is that he’s a laid-back smoker who doesn’t kill the vibe.

“Yeah, ‘cause they talk too motherf**king much and they just get in the way. Seth enjoys the moment. He’s creative. This motherf**ker knows how to make a joint that looks like a cross.”

“Yes, it’s true,” the comedian chimed in, smiling and nodding his head.

He then admitted that he was flattered by the Long Beach native being impressed at his joint rolling skills.

2. Wiz Khalifa

It’s no secret that the “Black and Yellow” artist and fellow cannabis enthusiast has smoked with the Hip Hop icon. The two seem to be kindred spirits and have even collaborated on songs together, some being about weed like “Young, Wild and Free” which also features Bruno Mars. During a sit down with UPROXX, Wiz Khalifa revealed that although he can last several rounds of puff-puff passing with the Grammy-nominated artist, he can’t out-smoke him.

“I’m not going to say I can out-smoke him because Dogg can hang,” the stoner said. “But he’s been through a lot of smoking situations to the point where he chooses whether he wants to hang or whether he doesn’t, but he’s not going to let it happen you know what I’m saying? So, it depends. Yeah, he’s not going to let me out-smoke him.”

3. Ed Sheeran

In 2023, during a live taping of Conan O’Brien’s podcast “Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend” the UK native shared that he enjoys smoking marijuana.

“I would say that’s kind of my thing,” he joked about connecting with other people to smoke cannabis.

He then shared one of his top smoking experiences and it happened to be with none other than Snoop Dogg.

“A fun one actually … I was in Melbourne recently and I was with my wife and my mother-in-law and Snoop Dogg was playing. And I was like we gotta go,” he told O’Brien. “I guess he plays in England but it’s never when I have a night off or whatever, so we went. I remember him meeting my mother-in-law and being like, ‘What’s up Queen?’ So, I went with … sort of got quite close friends with Russell Crowe over the years, and he is really close with Snoop Dogg. They have sort of like smoke offs and stuff. They're really cool, and I don't really smoke at all.”

“I was in the dressing room and they're just blunt for blunt, for blunt, for blunt. And I'm like, I guess at some point during the night I have to just to be like, ‘Oh, I smoked with Snoop Dogg.’ And so I kind of was having this conversation with him and I was like this is good, like a good memory. I have a conversation, I'm drinking my wine and blah, blah, blah. And he's like, ‘Do you want some?’ And I was like, ‘Okay, now's the time.’ I'm like, we have had a good amount of conversation. So, I have a bit and I'm like, ‘I don't feel too bad. Like, this is good.’ And then I have a bit more, then I have a bit more, then I have a bit more. I just remember looking at him being like, ‘I can't see right now,’” he added laughing.

4. Miley Cyrus

When the pop star was 20 years old, she revealed during a visit to “Jimmy Kimmel Live” that she and Snoop Dogg get along because they're similar. Their friendship began when they met in a recording studio, which eventually led them to collaborate on a song titled “Ashtrays and Heartbreaks.” During this time, they discovered one of their commonalities, their shared love for weed.

“We're more alike than you would think,” Cyrus told the late-night talk show host. "We're very similar, he actually said that.”

Kimmel made a joke about how high the Baby Boy actor gets, saying he gets “so high he doesn't even know what his name is anymore.”

The “Doctor (Work it Out)” singer is familiar with this feeling herself and replied, “Me too, so that's fine. We both are — that's why we get along so well.”

5. Martha Stewart

The everyday living guru and Snoop Dogg are one of the most unexpected friendships in Hollywood, but they're a loyal duo. In fact, he was her first guest to kick off her iHeartRadio podcast “The Martha Stewart Show” in 2022. Despite not being a smoker herself, she has experienced being high from second-hand smoke when they spend time together. During their conversation, she expressed how fabulous she feels each time they hang out.

“I must tell you; it makes me feel really good,” she said, 13 minutes into the episode. “It does not disturb my concentration. In fact, I think it makes it even better and it doesn’t make me tired or any of the things people say marijuana does to you. It’s fantastic, I think it’s great.”