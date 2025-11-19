Image Image Credit Ronald Martinez/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt LeBron James at the start of his 23rd season in the NBA Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James began his 23rd NBA season Tuesday (Nov. 18) at Crypto.com Arena, officially setting a league record for the longest career in NBA history. The 40-year-old previously shared the record with Vince Carter, who played 22 NBA seasons from 1998 to 2020.

The announcer recognized the milestone in the first quarter, which sparked a brief ovation from the home crowd and a wave from James. “It was just fun to be out there with the guys, man,” he told reporters after the game. It’s been rough mentally for me. This is the first time I’ve started a basketball season and not played since I’ve started playing basketball, like nine years old. I’ve never missed the beginning of a basketball season.”

The Lakers trailed in the first quarter, and James did not score during the opening 12 minutes. Early in the second quarter, he recorded his first points of the season with a three-pointer from the wing. Los Angeles closed the deficit before halftime and took control in the second half, ultimately defeating Utah 140-126.

James finished with 11 points and 12 assists in 30 minutes of play, extending his streak of double-digit scoring games to 1,293 (per CNN). Head coach JJ Redick said after the game that James made sound decisions on both ends of the court and highlighted the defensive attention he draws when handling the ball in the post or attacking the rim.

LeBron James’ health and stats

As CNN explained, James missed the Lakers’ first 14 games of the 2025-26 season because of sciatica, which causes nerve-related pain originating in the spine. He returned to practice earlier in the week after being away from the team since training camp.

In June, James reportedly exercised his $52.6 million player option to return for an eighth season with the Lakers. He averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists last season, appearing in 70 games. Prior to last night’s game, he scored 42,184 regular-season points and 50,473 points combined in regular-season and postseason play.