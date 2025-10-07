Image Image Credit Thearon W. Henderson/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt LeBron James looks on during a Lakers preseason game against the Warriors Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

In what was dubbed “The Second Decision,” LeBron James revealed that he partnered with Hennessy VSOP in a new venture.

Fans had plenty to say about what turned out to be a humorous advertisement.

The pre-release teaser alone sparked a surge in ticket prices for the Lakers’ final home game, with many thinking that LeBron’s retirement was imminent.

LeBron James officially revealed the subject of his anticipated announcement on Tuesday (Oct. 7), which he referred to as “The Second Decision.” Despite expectations of retirement, the Los Angeles Lakers forward announced an apparent partnership with Hennessy VSOP.

The announcement took place at noon and was streamed across Hennessy’s social media platforms. The setup mirrored his 2010 special, “The Decision,” in which he announced his departure from the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Miami Heat. Naturally, the troll generated an endless number of responses — ranging from stunned fans who expected retirement to those who simply found the ad hilarious.

Almost immediately after the initial teaser hit the internet on Monday (Oct. 6), ticket prices for the Lakers’ final home game of the pending regular NBA season surged dramatically. As revealed by ESPN, the least expensive seat for the April 2026 matchup against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena started at $82. It did not take long for prices to jump to $580 for single tickets, with the lowest pair priced at $760.

LeBron James talks about his 23rd season in the NBA

During training camp in September, James said he was preparing for another competitive season but acknowledged that “the end is a lot sooner than later.” His comments, combined with the timing of this announcement, fueled questions about possible retirement, a new team arrangement, or a non-basketball project. For now, it looks like the soon-to-be 41-year-old will be entering his 23rd NBA season.

Check out reactions to “The Second Decision” (including one from Bron himself) below.