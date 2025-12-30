Image Image Credit Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images, Johnny Nunez/WireImage, Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images, Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Runway 7, and Amy Sussman/Getty Images Image Alt Skai Jackson at the Los Angeles Premiere of "The Man In The White Van" at Culver Theater on Dec. 10, 2024, DreamDoll at her baby shower on Jan. 20, 2025, in New York City, Taylour Paige at the Vogue World: Hollywood Announcement on March 26, 2025, in West Hollywood, California, Serayah walks the runway at the Adore Me Presented By Runway 7 show during New York Fashion Week, Rihanna attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount Pictures “Smurfs” on July 13, 2025. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position Top

Key Takeaways

More than two dozen Black celebrities expanded their families with new arrivals in 2025.

Celebrity parents shared baby news through heartfelt posts, interviews and public appearances.

The list captures a range of experiences, from first-time parents to growing families across Hip hop, sports and entertainment.

These Hip Hop, sports and entertainment stars are officially plus one in 2025. Across music, film, sports and culture, celebrity families grew as new babies were welcomed and introduced throughout the year.

Whether they’re first-time parents like Serayah, Mama Tate and Aida Osman or more seasoned pros like Rihanna, Cardi B, Simone Shepherd and Ronnie Lee, each arrival deserves a moment of celebration.

So, let’s do what internet aunties and uncles do best and celebrate these new bundles of joy!

In no particular order, here are the celebrity babies born in 2025.

1. Prince Vulture Octave Kapri — Kodak Black

First on the list, Prince Vulture Octave Kapri is Kodak Black’s fifth child. Kodak was working on his Just Getting Started album as he welcomed his baby boy Jan. 1 at 8 P.M. Updates after his birth showed that Prince was growing fast, already sharing the same alert gaze as his dad — as seen on his mom’s X post on Dec. 8.

2. Kasai — Skai Jackson & Deondre Burgin

Despite previous public challenges, Skai Jackson and Deondre Burgin welcomed a baby boy, Kasai, in January. Skai and Kasai have had some active months. Fans can expect many more adventures from Kasai and his well-traveled superstar mommy!

3. Golden Raye Mahomes — Brittany Lynne & Patrick Mahomes

Image Image Credit Grant Halverson/Getty Images Image Alt Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs and wife Brittany Mahomes kiss prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

The last January baby on our list is the third child born to Brittany and Patrick Mahomes. Golden Raye Mahomes, born on Jan. 12, already has more NFL skybox games under her belt than most!

4. Kazuo-Marley — Imani Hakim & Chris Naoki Lee

Actress Imani Hakim and fiancé Chris Naoki Lee welcomed their first child, son Kazuo-Marley Hakim-Lee. The two dropped news of both their new baby and recent engagement in February. Both are active in the entertainment industry, so fans can imagine a creatively rich future.

5. Codi Dreaux — Cori Broadus & Wayne “Deuce” Polk

Cori Broadus and Wayne Deuce’s daughter, Codi Dreaux, was born prematurely at 25 weeks in February and spent several months in the NICU before being released six months later.

Throughout her journey, love and support poured in from medical staff, family — including her grandparents, Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus — and fans near and far. After going home, Codi, Cori and Wayne focused on continued growth, celebrating love together outside of the hospital.

6. Jream “Muffin” — DreamDoll

Months after giving birth, DreamDoll soft-launched her baby girl, Jream, on social media and revealed her sweet nickname, “Muffin.” While she has kept details about Jream’s father private, fans can see DreamDoll wearing motherhood well from what she does share.

7. Sixx — Flo Milli & G6reddot

Rappers Flo Milli and G6reddot not only share a passion for lyricism, but they also expanded their interests beyond art in 2025. The pair celebrated the arrival of their son, Sixx, with a bold joint baby shower. After his arrival, Flo was vocal about Sixx being her “reason,” and they stepped out in coordinated mommy-and-me costumes for Halloween.

8. Zuri — Ludmilla & Brunna Gonçalves

Brazilian singer Ludmilla and dancer and influencer Brunna Gonçalves already pour so much love into themselves and each other, signaling an extremely hands-on parenting duo.

After welcoming baby Zuri in May, the pair honored their motherhood journey alongside tributes from their own mothers on Instagram. Since then, they’ve been embracing parenthood while surrounding their daughter with plenty of love.

9. Rylan Lee — Lena & Robert “RL” Huggar

R&B group Next member Robert “RL” and his wife, Lena Huggar, welcomed their second daughter, Rylan Lee, in May. Bright-eyed Rylan Lee already has her own Instagram account just like her big sis — following the RL’s “just” account name theme, @justrylen. Their holiday post shows the family celebrating in style.

10. Baby Angulo — Taylour Paige & Gary “Rivington Starchild” Angulo

Taylour Paige Angulo gave birth to baby Angulo with husband, Gary “Rivington Starchild” Angulo. While the family has kept details mostly private on social media — including the baby’s name — the couple appears to be enjoying a peaceful and intimate chapter together.

11. Aria Capri — Mariah & Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo

Mariah and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s fourth child and second daughter, Aria Capri, joined brothers Liam Charles and Maverick Shai, along with sister Eva Brooke, in May. The service-oriented couple tends to remain private, rarely sharing images of their children’s faces. In the fall, Mariah remarked on how postpartum recovery impacted her.

12. Alex Metatron Harris — Simone Shepherd & King Keraun

Comedians Simone Shepherd and King Keraun happily welcomed Alex Metatron Harris in 2025. After almost a year marked by personal loss, including the passing of King Keraun’s younger sister, the arrival of their son marked a quiet glimmer of light.

This blended family has been basking in the California sun, prioritizing wellness, social brand expansion and a sense of peace as they settle into this new chapter.

13. Miyoco — Coi Leray & Trippie Redd

“Happy six months to my baby girl. YOCO MAMI,” Coi Leray captioned a December Instagram post. The “Players” rapper gave birth to Miyoco, whom she shares with rapper Trippie Redd, in June. Embracing motherhood and navigating a new romantic relationship, Leray often brings her mini-me along everywhere and even featured Miyoco in her single, “Act Like You Know.”

14. Semaj Taylor — Akbar V & Shakeem “Bean” Taylor

Akbar V and husband, Shakeem “Bean” Taylor, surprised fans with their pregnancy announcement in January and welcomed baby boy Semaj in July. Looks like this couple has been enjoying their baby boy and keeping fans updated on his own Instagram account.

15. Baby Osman-Kgositsile — Aida Osman & Earl Sweatshirt

Earl Sweatshirt officially became a girl dad. Aida Osman and Earl Sweatshirt wed in 2024, and their budding family grew by the following year. Fans can likely expect baby girl to eventually join in on the endless humor and banter her mom and dad often share with the world.

16. Baby Lenee-Hunter — Leanna Lenee & Travis Hunter

Though Leanna Lenee and Travis Hunter faced public scrutiny early in their relationship, that hasn’t dimmed the love they share. In August, the two added to their lively family. They have kept their parenthood journey largely private, but we get glimpses of baby Hunter on TikTok.

17. Baby McNeill-Scott — Serayah & Joey Bada$$

Actress/singer Serayah posted a few reflection videos on TikTok from pregnancy to baecation to post-delivery of her first child with rapper Joey Bada$$. The couple has kept details about their bundle of joy private, but their 2025 addition made Joey Bada$$ a papa of two, along with his first daughter, Indigo Rain.

18. Kardigan Marcus — Ronnie & Keith Lee

We’ve got another soon-to-be-foodie to add to the Lee family. In September, right before Keith Lee’s birthday, Keith and Ronnie Lee posted a number of photos with their newest addition, Kardigan Marcus Lee. As Keith would put it, “God is amazing.”

19. Mi’Lani — Asian Doll & Jugg

Asian Doll and rapper Jugg closed out the second half of the year on a high note. Besides welcoming Mi’Lani to the family on Sept. 22, Jugg popped the question on Asian Doll’s birthday and, of course, she said “Yes!”

The couple is embracing life as a growing family, and in every update shared, Mi’Lani looks like a real-life baby doll. Fans can continue to expect Asian Doll to dress her up in the finest.

20. Phoenix Lamar Stewart — Kellee Stewart

Fans have watched "Insecure" actress Kellee Stewart openly share her reproductive journey for some time now. She’s been candid about navigating fertility, consistently highlighting the importance of her “village” as a source of strength and support. While Stewart has not disclosed the identity of Phoenix’s father, she refers to her daughter as her “miracle from God,” centering this chapter in life on personal empowerment, healing and advocacy.

21. Rocki Irish Mayers — Rihanna & A$AP Rocky

This may have been the most anticipated pregnancy of 2025. Fans hoped and wished for a healthy baby girl to join RZA and Riot. Luckily, in September, fans’ wish came true! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed Rocki Irish Mayers to the family. Fans across the world couldn’t be happier. Rocky has even since shared that he wants a BIG family!

22. Ezra William Hamilton — Lauren Speed-Hamilton & Cameron Hamilton

“Love Is Blind” stars Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton have been fan favorites since day one and long celebrated for embodying the idea that love truly is blind. After a year marked by personal loss, including the passing of Lauren’s father, the couple welcomed a baby boy in the beginning of October.

His arrival marked a hopeful new chapter — one met with an outpouring of love from fans. Since then, Lauren and Cameron have embraced life as new parents, naturally weaving Ezra into their everyday world.

23. Baby Brown-Newton — Jasmin Brown & Cam Newton

Jasmin Brown and Cam Newton welcomed their second child together, a baby boy, in late 2025. The couple previously welcomed their first child, a daughter, in March 2024. Their latest addition marks the ninth child for the former NFL quarterback. They’ve remained fairly private, having not publicly disclosed either of their children’s names. But fans can see a few glimpses from the comedic mom’s IG from time to time.

24. Baby Tate — Mama Tate & Michael Silvas

There’s a new Baby Tate in town — promoting Tate Farris to Mama Tate. As we watched OG baby Tate document her pregnancy, she landed on a somewhat poetic delivery post. Mama & Papa Tate (aka Michael Silvas) welcomed baby boy on Nov. 10. I’m sure fans are eating the family’s holiday carousel post right on up!

25. Baby Brim — Cardi B & Stefon Diggs

Although Cardi B focused on promoting AM I THE DRAMA? and defeating a court case, fans were super confident the “Bodega Baddie” was pregnant before she even announced it. Cardi B and Stefon Diggs had a big year as they welcomed their first child, a son, together with the nickname Baby Brim. Between promoting one of the biggest albums of the year and a winning football season, these two have had their hands full.

26. Lilo Legacy Ball — Rashida Nicole & LiAngelo Ball

Influencer and model Rashida Nicole shared a welcome post for Lilo Legacy Ball on Dec. 2. “Beyond blessed,” she wrote in the caption. After going her separate ways from LiAngelo Ball, she's embracing motherhood and their blended family with grace. Lilo Legacy is settling into her own milestones, with Rashida Nicole documenting her mom era.

From surprise announcements to heartfelt tributes, 2025 was filled with moments of joy, growth and new beginnings. As these families continue to share their journeys, fans can look forward to watching the next generation of stars grow up in the spotlight.