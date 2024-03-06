Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cam Newton Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Cam Newton and his girlfriend, Jasmin Brown, welcomed their first child together. The comedian shared the news on social media while humorously commenting on her postpartum experience.

"This s**t is annoying. I wanna wear a thong," Brown joked before playfully quoting Sisqó's "Thong Song" in one of her Instagram Story posts. In another, she engaged in a lighthearted conversation with her newborn while suggesting they could be "diaper twins."

The baby marks Newton's eighth child. He has seven children from prior relationships, including five with ex-fiancée Kia Proctor, four of which are his biological children, and two with La Reina Shaw, one of which is biological.

Brown expressed her enthusiasm for motherhood in January. “What excites me the most about motherhood is the fact that I get to go hard for a person that I’ll love with all my life. Everyone that knows me, knows I’m a GIVER,” she stated. "I'm excited to pour all this love I have into my child. I think becoming a mom will honestly complete me. I am truly overjoyed. We already have a special bond from the womb.”

Newton and Brown have reportedly been together since 2021. During a sit-down with Kash Doll for “Funky Friday,” the former NFL player briefly opened up about their relationship. He also emphasized the importance of open communication and having mutual respect with a partner going through postpartum.

"First off, with me and mine, she already know. It ain't no privacy," Newton explained. "We [are] in there together. That's our thing. I know this is TMI, but that's my dawg. We got the saying where we're like, 'We're two retired thots that came together.' We see both of our jerseys in the rafters... Hers got more dust on it than [mine]. Mine recently just went up there."

The pair’s new arrival arrived on the heels of Newton's public apology for an altercation at a youth football tournament. As REVOLT previously reported, the ESPY Award winner claimed that he let his emotions get the best of him.