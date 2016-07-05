Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cam Newton Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Earlier today (March 1), Cam Newton decided to address a recent scuffle that took place during a youth football game. On the latest episode of "4th & 1," the former quarterback expressed remorse over the conflict taking place.

"This is what I really want the narrative to be: To every single high school player, to every single person I’ve influenced, to every single athlete, use my situation as a way to understand that, in one moment and one decision, your life can change. Just like that,” he said. “And I let my emotions get the best of me, and it should not have been called for. Simple."

Newton continued, “And with that, I apologize to anybody affected — that’s Steph, that’s [TJ Brown], that’s their organization, that’s C1N, my organization, that’s my players, my parents, my staff members.” As far as what caused the scuffle, Newton wasn't specific. He only shared that "it [started] with words and it should have ended with words. That's it. I'm disappointed in myself by letting it escalate to what it did, and that's why I'm apologetic to it."

Through their company, Top Shelf Performance, coaches TJ Brown and Steph Brown — who confirmed their involvement in the fight during an interview with Atlanta‘s 105.3 The Beat — shared a social media message about the incident on Monday (Feb. 26).

"We would like to completely apologize for our actions earlier and getting out of character," the post read. "Violence has no place in our community, and we strongly condemn any form of aggression... We are actively addressing this matter internally and working towards a resolution that aligns with our commitment to creating a positive space for our team and clients. We appreciate your understanding and want to reassure our community that something like this will NEVER happen again."