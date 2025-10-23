Image Image Credit Lexie Moreland / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B and Kulture at the Alexander Wang fashion show as part of Spring/Summer 2026 New York Fashion Week on September 12, 2025 in New York, New York Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Cardi B’s motherhood journey includes public milestones like Kulture’s graduation and Blossom’s face reveal.

Her parenting style blends privacy with celebration, offering fans curated glimpses into family life.

The rapper's family moments reflect a new kind of celebrity motherhood, where fame and parenting intersect in real time.

Having a big, loving family like Cardi B’s is something to aspire to. The Invasion of Privacy rapper welcomed three children — Kulture, Wave, and Blossom — with Offset before their split. Then, in September 2025, she revealed that she was expecting her fourth child with NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

The “I Like It” artist definitely doesn’t hold back when it comes to showering her kids with love on social media, and that's no shade to celebrities who prefer privacy (because that matters, too). From birthday posts to sharing the perks of being one of rap’s favorite moms, Cardi loves celebrating her little ones publicly. She first revealed she was pregnant with her oldest, Kulture, with Offset during her “Saturday Night Live” performance in 2018, the same year her Grammy-winning debut album dropped. Talk about a landmark year.

In 2021, Cardi and Offset revealed baby No. 2 was coming during the BET Awards. She took the stage in a custom Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit that showed off her baby bump, although fans didn’t get to see Wave’s first photos until the following year. As for Blossom, she was born during the former couple’s split. “With every ending comes a new beginning,” the New York rapper said in her announcement post.

In hopes of many more precious memories to come, here are 12 of Cardi B’s most adorable moments with her kids. Take a look below.

1. Wintertime with Kulture

Kulture is Cardi’s firstborn, so it’s only right that she takes the first entry on our list! During the winter, the two posed outside in matching Chanel earmuffs. It’s one of many, many adorable mother-daughter moments you’ll see coming up.

2. Blossom’s face reveal

Cardi may have accidentally revealed her baby’s name beforehand, but she gave the world their first official look at Blossom — and confirmed her name — in the social media post above. “It is you, Miss Blossom Belles,” she wrote alongside photos of herself and her three kids having a sunny pool day at home.

3. Kulture graduating from pre-kindergarten

Cardi was one proud mama when Kulture graduated pre-K in 2023. “My baby [is] moving on up,” she wrote, sharing adorable photos from the ceremony. “I’m [an] emotional proud mommy. Give me good grades and I’ll give you the world, baby.” They really do grow up too fast!

4. Halloween with the little ones

Cardi B and Offset took a trip to Gotham City for Halloween in 2022. The “Clout” collaborators dressed up as Batwoman and the Joker, while their two eldest channeled other characters from the Batman universe. Kulture was the perfect Harley Quinn, while Wave wore the Joker’s iconic purple suit and green hair. “Grateful for my family,” the “Magnet” rapper penned in the caption.

5. Welcoming Blossom to the world

Cardi welcomed the “prettiest lil’ thing” on Sept. 7, 2024. She announced Blossom’s arrival a few days later with a series of heartwarming photos from the hospital. The first showed Cardi cradling her newborn, while the rest of the carousel captured Offset, Kulture, and her sister, Hennessy Carolina, taking turns holding the baby.

6. Christmas with Kulture and Wave

When it comes to Christmas, Cardi rarely ever does things halfway. In 2024, she joked that it was “very ghetto” trying to take holiday photos with Kulture and Wave, and if you made it to the last slide, you definitely understood why. As for Blossom’s absence, Cardi explained, “Don’t ask ‘bout the baby. She was not [with] the picture ish.”

7. Mother’s Day with Kulture

Kulture and Wave joined their mommy for her adorable Mother’s Day post. The girls were all smiles on the first slide, while Cardi hilariously and lovingly cupped Wave’s cheek in the next.

8. Wave’s 3rd birthday party

Speaking of Wave, he had the cutest plane-themed party for his third birthday! Cardi, who was still pregnant with Blossom at the time, held him on her side during photos from the celebration. Also, shoutout to whoever brought Wave Airlines to life — that cake was too adorable!

“Happy birthday to my son, Wavey Man,” Cardi penned in the caption. “I was so happy when I found I was having a baby, then all of a sudden, I got so scared when I found out I was having a boy.” She added, “You make it easy [though].”

9. Cardi B and Offset’s ESSENCE cover

If you needed any more proof that Cardi treats Offset’s kids like her own, just take a look at their ESSENCE cover for the May-June 2022 issue. “I love having a huge family with all of our kids, and I’m grateful that we are making our blended family work,” she shared at the time. Cardi also shared a special moment with just the girls, posing alongside Kulture and Offset’s oldest daughter, Kalea Cephus.

“After we got married, that’s when I first met his kids,” Cardi told the publication. “I always wanted them to love me, and they really do. They tell me that. I feel it, and I hope that we always have a great relationship.”

10. Kulture’s princess-themed birthday party

Kulture got the full princess treatment for her third birthday, quite literally. Cardi and Offset threw her a Disney princess-themed party with tons of balloons and even a prop castle in the background. Even cuter, the Grammy winner twinned with her eldest daughter in a pink tulle ball gown.

11. Van Cleef for the whole family

“Lucky Charm, Van Cleef / Diamonds on the dance team,” Cardi rapped on “Enough (Miami).” She and the family — Wave, Kulture, Offset, and Hennessy — showed off their Van Cleef necklaces and bracelets in the photos she shared on Instagram.

12. New York Fashion Week with Kulture

Image Image Credit Lexie Moreland / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B at the Alexander Wang fashion show as part of Spring/Summer 2026 New York Fashion Week on September 12, 2025 in New York, New York Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Cardi and Kulture enjoyed even more mother-daughter time at Alexander Wang’s show at New York Fashion Week. The “Pretty & Petty” artist stepped out in a brown fur coat and a pixie cut, while Kulture wore a black long-sleeve and a skirt that matched her mom’s coat.