Image Image Credit Matt Crossick - PA Images / Contributor via Getty Images, NBC / Contributor via Getty Images, and Kristian Dowling / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna, Keke Palmer, and Beyoncé Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

There’s a regular way to announce a pregnancy, and then there’s how celebrities do it. Certain stars just know how to turn a personal milestone into a cultural moment, whether it’s with jaw-dropping outfits, iconic stages, or a perfectly timed Instagram drop. These aren’t just announcements. They’re full-on reveals that live rent-free in our heads.

From Beyoncé’s VMAs performance to Rihanna reinventing maternity style somewhere in Harlem, these baby bump debuts had timelines in shambles and fans losing their minds. Without further ado, let’s revisit 11 unforgettable celebrity pregnancy reveals that made us all stop scrolling.

1. Rihanna revealed her first pregnancy on IG in Harlem

In 2022, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky went for a walk in Harlem and casually stopped the world in its tracks. The “Diamonds” singer revealed her first pregnancy in a pink puffer coat, left open just enough to show her bump, with jeweled chains draped across it. The photos hit the internet and instantly became a cultural moment, proving once again that Rihanna does everything on her own terms.

2. Beyoncé’s baby bump stole the show at the 2011 MTV VMAs

Image Image Credit Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

No sonogram posts or glossy magazine exclusives — just Beyoncé doing it her way. At the 2011 MTV VMAs, she wrapped up “Love On Top,” unbuttoned her blazer, and cradled her belly, revealing to the world that Blue Ivy was on the way. The crowd lost it, and the internet followed suit. Now that’s how you drop news and the mic.

3. #Preggers, but make it a Nicki Minaj moment

Nicki Minaj announced she was expecting her first child with a series of bold, high-glam Instagram photos. The first post, featuring her in yellow hair, a Swarovski crystal bikini, and sky-high marabou heels, was simply captioned “#Preggers” with a heart emoji. While Papa Bear was still baking, Minaj was already doing motherhood exactly how you’d expect: loud, stylish, and unforgettable.

4. Keke Palmer made "Saturday Night Live" her baby reveal stage

Keke Palmer cleared up all the rumors in the best way she knows how: with humor and perfect timing. While hosting “Saturday Night Live," the actress opened her monologue by addressing the internet buzz about her being pregnant, then casually unbuttoned her coat to reveal a baby bump. She confirmed, “I am!”

True to form, she had the crowd laughing as she joked about liquor sponsorships and trying to keep the news quiet. By the end, she got real: “This has been the biggest blessing… I’m gonna be a mom!” An announcement and a comedy set? That’s something very few could pull off quite like Palmer.

5. Ciara dropped a baby bump and a bar at the same time

In 2023, Ciara revealed she was expecting another baby with her hubby, Russell Wilson, in an Instagram drop. She posted a black-and-white video of herself dancing to “How We Roll,” showing off her silhouette and growing bump. The caption? A lyric from the track: “You look at me like that again, we make another kid.” The clip was intimate, stylish, and completely on-brand.

6. Serena Williams brought a surprise guest to the Met Gala

Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, arrived at the 2023 Met Gala ready for their special reveal. The tennis legend hit the carpet in a custom Gucci gown that showed off her baby bump, confirming the family was expecting another bundle of joy. With a big smile and an amazing look, Williams looked every bit the champion she is. She even joked on Instagram that Anna Wintour invited “the three of us.”

7. Cardi B’s baby bump went “Live” on a Saturday night

Cardi B always knows how to make a moment. In April 2018, after months of rumors, she confirmed her first pregnancy with a performance on “Saturday Night Live.” The Invasion of Privacy artist was in full Bardi mode, performing “Be Careful” in a fitted white gown. The camera pulled back mid-verse to reveal her baby bump, and as expected, the audience went crazy. No words needed — just Cardi, the spotlight, and a belly that broke the internet.

8. Teyana Taylor revealed her bump in a music video

Teyana Taylor turned her second pregnancy reveal into an R&B moment. Amid her The Album rollout, she let the world know Rue Rose was on the way at the end of her “Wake Up Love” music video. The final scene saw the songstress in bed with then-husband Iman Shumpert and their first daughter, Junie, gently unveiling her baby bump.

9. Kelly Rowland had a newsstand debut with Women’s Health

Kelly Rowland went the magazine route to announce her second pregnancy, and she did so effortlessly. In the November 2020 issue of Women’s Health, she showed off her bump on the cover and spoke in the interview about motherhood, self-care, and navigating life during uncertain times.

10. Serayah debuts her bump at New York Fashion Week

Letting the world know you’re pregnant on the runway at New York Fashion Week sounds like a dream, and for Serayah, it was. She looked undeniably stunning strutting down the catwalk in red lingerie by Adore Me. It was an unforgettable way to step into motherhood, for sure!

11. Rihanna did her reveal in “superfine” style at the 2025 Met Gala

Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

After slaying the internet with her previous maternity looks, Rihanna took it up a notch for the 2025 Met Gala, where she officially revealed her third child. Dressed in a custom look by Marc Jacobs, she stepped onto the carpet in a gray corseted bodysuit that perfectly framed her growing belly.