Image Image Credit TheStewartofNY/Contributor via Getty Images, Mike Coppola/MG25/Contributor via Getty Images and Taylor Hill/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna, Damson Idris and André 3000 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The 2025 Met Gala delivered a night full of tailored Black excellence — and a few jaw-dropping curveballs — under the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” From surprise announcements to wearable pianos, Black celebrities showed up and made the whole event feel like a cultural summit. At the heart of it all were some unforgettable moments that are sure to remain in the headlines for the days to come.

Rihanna unveils a baby bump and breaks the internet (again)

Rihanna pulled up fashionably late (as is tradition) rocking a custom Marc Jacobs ensemble, topped with a Stephen Jones brimmed hat. What was immediately noticeable was the Fenty boss’ baby bump, a confirmation of her third pregnancy with gala co-chair ASAP Rocky. Even her former Twitter foe Ciara couldn’t help but share in the reveal joy. Just another effortless way she transformed maternity wear into a fashion moment. Again.

Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur/MG25/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur/MG25/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ciara and Rihanna Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

“Rihanna’s outfit tonight is… I don’t know, whatever, just really don’t cover her baby bump, ya dig?” Rocky humorously said to Extra during the walk-in. For his part, the Don’t Be Dumb star held the theme down with a custom AWGE look of his own.

André 3000’s wearable piano and surprise EP steal the show

Perhaps this shouldn’t have been unexpected, but André 3000 surprised everyone when he floated in with a piano on his back. Styled by Law Roach, the OutKast legend wore a custom Burberry jumpsuit and red hat, but the centerpiece was a 30-pound replica of a Steinway Model S strapped across his shoulders — equal parts performance art and fashion statement. Speaking to GQ, Roach confirmed that the whimsical, bold and completely off-script idea came from 3 Stacks himself.

Image Image Credit John Shearer/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt André 3000 Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Image Image Credit Taylor Hill/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt André 3000 and Law Roach Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

As if that weren’t enough, the moment also served as promotion for a new instrumental EP, 7 piano sketches, a meditative follow-up to New Blue Sun. While rap purists have already provided their critiques, many are praising André for his continued efforts to push past the proverbial margin. “It's saying a lot for this little bitty piano album, which is kind of hilarious to me,” André expressed about his outfit and the entire situation as a whole.

Damson Idris brings Formula 1 flair to the Met Gala

Damson Idris pulled up to the Met Gala like he was headed straight for the Grand Prix. The “Snowfall” star — and co-lead in the upcoming Formula 1 film alongside Brad Pitt — arrived in a Tommy Hilfiger-branded race car, stepping out in a full crystal-studded racing suit and helmet.

Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Damson Idris Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Image Image Credit Cindy Ord/MG25/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Damson Idris Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

After striking a few poses, Idris pulled off one of the night’s most dramatic reveals: With help from two assistants, the suit was torn away to unveil a sharp three-piece ensemble in red and gold plaid, also by Hilfiger. In addition to the obvious, the outfit paid respect to Met Gala co-chair Lewis Hamilton, who served as a producer on the film.

Others also embraced the theme with elegance and edge. Doechii paid tribute to historical Black dandy Julius Soubise in a custom Louis Vuitton ensemble co-designed with Pharrell Williams, featuring monogrammed checkered shorts, a cropped blazer, a maroon bow tie and calf-length socks (Pharrell also crushed it in a jacket made entirely out of pearls. Savannah James, attending solo after husband LeBron pulled out due to a knee injury, stunned in a tailored burgundy pin-striped gown by Hanifa, featuring a corset bodice and classic suit elements. Colman Domingo was Colman Domingo on a Monday, donned in an outfit that pulled inspiration from the theme and André Leon Talley. Dapper Dan, long overdue for Met recognition, designed and wore a black and white suit featuring the Sankofa symbol, reflecting his Harlem roots and the overall theme. Check out some other pics below.

Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lewis Hamilton Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur/MG25/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jodie Turner-Smith and Doechii Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Colman Domingo Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Savannah James Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Image Image Credit Dia Dipasupil/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Dapper Dan Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Image Image Credit Jamie McCarthy/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Teyana Taylor Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Image Image Credit Dia Dipasupil/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Brian Tyree Henry Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Image Image Credit Dia Dipasupil/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Zendaya Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Image Image Credit Jamie McCarthy/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Image Image Credit Theo Wargo/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Image Image Credit John Shearer/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Janelle Monáe Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Image Image Credit Theo Wargo/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chris Rock and Questlove Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Image Image Credit TheStewartofNY/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nicki Minaj Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center