Image Image Credit Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Rihanna has never been one to shy away from showing love and loyalty to those closest to her, and when it comes to ASAP Rocky, her commitment has been unwavering. Even from an early friendship standpoint, the two have exuded chemistry at award shows (who remembers the VMAs butt grab seen around the world?), on tour together, and in music videos.

Most recently, she stood by his side throughout his felony assault trial, attending court sessions and even bringing their two young sons, RZA and Riot, to show their united front. After Rocky was found not guilty, Rihanna expressed her relief and gratitude on social media. “God is truly the greatest,” her message read mere moments after the couple left the Los Angeles courthouse. Her presence throughout the trial was a powerful statement – not just as a partner, but also as a woman unafraid to show up for the man she loves in times of adversity.

Image Image Credit Lester Cohen / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt ASAP Rocky and Rihanna Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

As her Navy supporters are aware, Rih Rih’s support for Rocky didn’t start in front of a judge and jury. Over the years, she consistently put her heart on her sleeve for him, proving that their relationship is built on mutual admiration, creativity and genuine love.

Below, REVOLT put together five moments that showcased just how much Rihanna values and cherishes her ASAP beau.

1. She expressed how their love could “make or break” them

Image Image Credit Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt ASAP Rocky and Rihanna Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

During a candid conversation with former stylist Mel Ottenberg for Interview Magazine, Rihanna reflected on the deep connection she and Rocky share, acknowledging that their relationship carried significant risks. “We’ve known each other for a long time,” she stated. “We knew what we’re capable of, and the trouble that we could bring to each other’s lives. We can make or break each other’s hearts. And so, we started dating with a lot of caution.”

She continued, “I just let whatever was supposed to happen, happen. It was just, ‘This is a flower. It’s either going to die or blossom. But I’m going to let it decide itself.’” Rih also admitted that the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown were major factors in how quickly the relationship blossomed.

2. She admitted that watching Rocky be a father to their children is “a turn on”

At the launch party for her Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty, Rihanna gave an intimate glimpse into her admiration for Rocky’s role as a father. Speaking to Access Hollywood, she gushed about how much she loves seeing him with their kids, RZA and Riot. “I love him differently as a dad. This is major, major, like... It’s a turn on,” she revealed. “Like, wow. What a leader. What a great, patient, loving [dad]. And my kids are obsessed with him. I’m just a background, I’m an extra. Yep, it happens. It doesn’t matter if it’s girls or boys… They love their dad differently and I love to see it.”

Rocky himself acknowledged their bond as parents in an interview with Complex, humorously stating, “I think we do a real great job at collaborating and making children. I think that’s our best creation so far. Nothing’s better than that.”

3. She starred in Rocky’s "D.M.B." music video

Once the news about their relationship hit the streets, it didn’t take long for Rocky to scream from the hills about his feelings for Rihanna. During the earlier stages of his Don’t Be Dumb album campaign, he released the visual for the song “D.M.B.” (short for “Dats My B**ch”), featuring none other than his partner in a starring role. The video showcased an affectionate and rebellious love story set in New York City, further cementing the couple’s real-life romance. Throughout the clip, Rihanna and Rocky could be seen embracing, smiling and even exchanging wedding-like vows, which – at the time – fueled engagement rumors.

The video was a public declaration of their relationship at a time when they were preparing to welcome their first child. Rihanna’s decision to enter into her beau’s world was further proof that she was effectively head over heels in love with one of Harlem’s finest.

4. She gushed about getting pregnant

Image Image Credit Rich Fury/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt ASAP Rocky and Rihanna Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In a VOGUE cover story, Rihanna spoke candidly about her pregnancy with Rocky, explaining that it wasn’t exactly planned – but it also wasn’t avoided. “Planning? I wouldn’t say planning. But certainly not planning against it. I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of s**t. We just had fun," she explained, before continuing, "And then it was just there on the test. I didn’t waste any time. I called him inside and showed him. Then I was in the doctor’s office the next morning and our journey began."

She also expressed excitement about the future, hinting that Rocky had asked her where she’d like to raise their children. “I told him home, Barbados. I always imagined it being that way.” Her words further emphasized how much she values their relationship and their shared vision for family life.

5. She humorously revealed how Rocky’s style puts hers to shame

Image Image Credit Gareth Cattermole/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt ASAP Rocky and Rihanna Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Rihanna has long been regarded as one of the biggest fashion icons in the world, so when she jokingly admitted that Rocky’s style makes her feel underdressed, it was a testament to how much she admires his creative eye. This all took place during the aforementioned exchange with Ottenberg for Interview.

“I be feeling bummy as s**t next to this man. I feel like, ‘Godd**n, I look like his assistant,’” she quipped. “I’m getting on a plane. We should be in sweats. He wants to be in a full Bottega suit. I’m like, ‘Why you got to do that to me?’” She also called herself a “lazy dresser” that has become focused on “getting the kids dressed.” For someone who has redefined beauty and fashion through Fenty, acknowledging Rocky’s fashion sense was a way of giving him his flowers in a world where she often dominates the conversation (ie. when they attended the Met Gala together).