Image Image Credit DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

After years of uncertainty, ASAP Rocky can finally breathe easy. On Tuesday (Feb. 18), the Harlem rapper walked out of a Los Angeles courtroom a free man, cleared of all charges in his high-profile shooting trial. What could have been a 24-year prison sentence was instead reduced to a three-hour deliberation that ended in his favor. If his reaction was any indication, he knew just how close he had come to a drastically different outcome.

A close call, a triumphant victory

Dressed to impress, Rocky stepped outside the courthouse with his gratitude on full display. “Thank God first. You gotta thank God first,” he told reporters. “And I really wanna thank the jury for making the right decision. I’m just so thankful. This is crazy right now. This whole experience has been surreal for the past four years, but I’m grateful nonetheless. We're blessed to be here right now, to be a free man talking to y’all. All praise be to God.” Shortly after, he wasted no time addressing fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, dropping a bold and fitting message. “DON’T BE DUMB,” he wrote, presumably as a not-so-subtle reminder that his long-awaited album is still on the way.

His attorney, Joe Tacopina, was just as celebratory. “We said from day one he was innocent,” Tacopina declared, his voice thick with vindication. “We turned down a plea for almost no jail time because he was innocent, and I’ve always said this was an extortion. The extortion played out live, in color, in court.”

He then turned sentimental, calling Rocky “one of my closest friends” and praising the unwavering support of Rihanna, who had been by her partner’s side throughout the ordeal. “They are seriously the greatest people, and I said I love them, and I really do love them," the lawyer expressed. "I got emotional in my summation because I genuinely care about them.” Rocky, never one to miss a moment for levity, cut in with a playful jab, renaming his attorney “ASAP Joe.”

Inside the courtroom, the energy was palpable when the verdict was read. Rihanna, sitting in the front row with their two young children, RZA and Riot, was met with a jubilant Rocky hurdling over a railing to embrace her. Later, she echoed his reaction on social media, captioning, “The glory belongs to God and God alone! Thankful, humbled by his mercy.”

Hip Hop shows support following the verdict

The industry quickly followed suit with reactions pouring in. Kanye West shared a stark black-and-white image of Rocky in court, punctuated with nothing but a prayer hands emoji. Tyler, The Creator posted a photo of Pretty Flacko embracing Tacopina. Nicki Minaj celebrated the verdict by sharing an image of Rocky, Rihanna and their children, along with a message of faith. Papoose, known for his own brush with the justice system, weighed in with a heartfelt post. “I know on the internet everything is a joke. But man, I’m so happy for this dude,” the emcee stated. “Peace to ASAP and his family! God is good!”

As Rocky left the courtroom, he turned to the jurors one last time, his voice full of emotion. “Thank y’all for saving my life. Thank y’all for making the right decision,” he said. Now, with this chapter finally behind him, Rocky can focus on his family, his music and a return to the world that nearly lost him to the prison system.