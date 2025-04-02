Image Image Credit PG/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images and Kevin Mazur/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt ASAP Rocky and Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Since late January, ASAP Rocky has been in Los Angeles battling some highly publicized legal issues, and he’s largely remained quiet when approached by reporters. On Monday (Feb. 3), he briefly deviated from his silent routine by acknowledging a rap peer and his recent accomplishment.

As he entered the downtown courthouse, TMZ caught up with the Harlem native and asked him about Kendrick Lamar’s recent Grammy Awards successes, which included wins for Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Instead of ignoring the cameras, Rocky uttered a single word. “Congratulations,” he stated emphatically before disappearing into the building.

Out of the five trophies that Lamar received during the Sunday (Feb. 2) event, one was Best Music Video for the viral Drake diss “Not Like Us.” The clip, which saw the Compton native catching vibes in his hometown with fans and peers alike, was created by the former TDE rapper with pgLang partner Dave Free. Notably, Rocky was in the Best Music Video category for “Tailor Swif,” a genre-bending cut from his long-awaited fourth studio LP, Don’t Be Dumb. Shortly after losing, the Harlem native hopped on X to share a somber response. “Maybe next time,” he wrote next to a broken heart emoji.

Like Kendrick, Rocky had his own 2024 beef with Drake on wax. The former friends and collaborators traded barbs on songs like “Family Matters” and “Show of Hands,” the latter of which landed on Future and Metro Boomin’s WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU and featured some hard-hitting lines from the ASAP general. “N**gas swear they b**ch the baddest, I just bagged the worst one, n**gas in they feelings over women, what, you hurt or somethin’? I smashed before you birthed son, Flacko hit it first, son,” Rocky claimed over Metro and Honorable C.N.O.T.E.’s hard-hitting production.