On Thursday (Aug. 22), Billboard published a new feature with ASAP Rocky, who touched on his relationship with Rihanna, being a father, his upcoming body of work, and much more. He also confirmed his Drake diss on Future and Metro Boomin's WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU standout "Show of Hands," where he rapped, “N**gas in they feelings over women, what, you hurt or somethin'? I smashed before you birthed son, Flacko hit it first, son.”

“You got to realize, certain n**gas was throwing shots for years,” he explained to the publication. “I ain’t in the middle of that s**t. That’s not how I retaliate right now. I got bigger fish to fry than some p**sy boys. It is real beef outside. It is real. N**gas really getting clipped and blitzed every day. N**gas sniping n**gas every day. That little kitty s**t ain’t about nothing.”

Back in May, Drake sent a response to his former ally on "Family Matters," a track that also addressed friends-turned-foes like Rick Ross, The Weeknd, and – most notably – Kendrick Lamar. "Rakim talkin' s**t again, gassed 'cause you hit my BM first, n**ga, do the math, who I was hittin' then? I ain't even know you rapped still 'cause they only talkin' 'bout your 'fit again, probably gotta have a kid again 'fore you think of droppin' any s**t again, even when you do drop, they gon' say you should've modeled 'cause it's mid again," the OVO star claimed on wax.

Elsewhere in the Billboard interview, Rocky spoke on his long-awaited fourth studio LP, Don't Be Dumb, which was reportedly delayed until sometime this fall. “In this very moment, it’s very grim. That’s an abbreviation,” he explained about the project. “It’s infusing German expressionism with ghetto futurism." The ASAP Mob frontman also revealed that the album received positive approval from director Tim Burton and contains contributions from composer Danny Elfman.