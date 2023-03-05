Image Image Credit Jerritt Clark/Contributor via Getty Images, Joseph Okpako/Contributor via Getty Images, and Christopher Polk/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt ASAP Rocky, Playboi Carti, and Peso Pluma Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Tuesday (Jan. 7), Rolling Loud organizers unveiled a massive lineup for their California stop, which takes place in Los Angeles’ Inglewood neighborhood this March. Headlining the event will be ASAP Rocky, Travis Scott and Peso Pluma, the last of whom is touching the Rolling Loud stage for the first time.

YG, Sexyy Red, Ken Carson, Blxst, Larry June, Destroy Lonely, Quavo, Ab-Soul and YG are also among the expansive list of artists set to perform. DJ Scheme and DJ Five Venoms will take on turntable duties throughout, while LiAngelo Ball will deliver a live rendition of his runaway debut, “Streaker,” which made landfall earlier this month.

The 2025 iteration of the West Coast festival will be a smaller celebration than the previous year, which took place over a three-day weekend. “We’re excited to switch things up with a two-day format that keeps all the energy of Rolling Loud but makes it more affordable for our fans,” said co-founders and co-CEOs Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif in a press release. “By cutting down a day, we can offer the same epic lineup, dope activations and unforgettable vibes at a price that’s easier on the wallet. At the end of the day, it’s all about making sure everyone can come together to celebrate Hip Hop without breaking the bank.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Carti appeared at Rolling Loud Miami in December 2024, where he premiered songs from his long-awaited third studio LP, I Am Music. Rocky has also been keeping the fans waiting for his oft delayed Don't Be Dumb LP, which is led by the well-received singles “HIGHJACK” with Jessica Pratt, “Tailor Swif,” and “Ruby Rosary” with J. Cole.

Regional Mexican frontrunner Pluma liberated his fourth full-length effort, 2024’s ÉXODO, complete with assists from the likes of Rich The Kid, Cardi B, DJ Snake, Anitta and Chino Pacas. That project peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200.