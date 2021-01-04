Image Image Credit Wagner Meier/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Playboi Carti Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

It's been years since Playboi Carti began teasing the masses about his third LP, I Am Music. On Monday (Nov. 27), he raised hype on social media, where he promised to deliver the album to fans attending the upcoming Rolling Loud Miami event. “I Am Music will be played,” he wrote on Instagram. “[Can’t] wait to see y’all [motherf**kers], for real.” Unfortunately, he didn’t clarify any specifics or share a proper release date.

The 10-year anniversary of Rolling Loud Miami takes place Dec. 13 to 15 at Hard Rock Stadium. Future and Travis Scott will join Carti as the headliners, while Metro Boomin, Lil Yachty, Kodak Black, Sexyy Red, Lil Baby, Bryson Tiller, Rick Ross, and many more will take to the stage for the all-ages celebration.

It’s been four years since Carti unveiled his sophomore LP, Whole Lotta Red, which consisted of 24 songs and assists from Future, Kid Cudi, and Kanye West. The project became the Atlanta rapper’s first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 thanks to 100,000 album-equivalent units sold during its debut week of release.

Over the past year, the AWGE and Interscope signee has been feeding fans with hard-hitting singles, both on streaming platforms and an Instagram account for his Opium Records outfit. Standouts from his string of bangers included “DIFFERENT DAY,” “2024,” “H00DBYAIR,” the Scott-assisted “BACKR00MS,” “EVILJ0RDAN,” “KETAMINE,” and “PLAY THIS.” Back in September, he connected with The Weeknd for “Timeless,” and R&B-trap hybrid that landed on charts across the globe – including in the United States, where it peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In an interview with Billboard, Carti spoke on how he approaches his live-stage performances. “I want to make the people feel like they don’t know what is about to happen,” he explained. “I get ready for a show like a boxer gets ready for a match.”