The Weeknd's new album campaign has officially begun. On Friday (Sept. 27), the Canadian star unveiled a single titled "Timeless," a booming collaboration with Playboi Carti. Over production from Pharrell Williams, Ojivolta, Twisco, and Mike Dean, the two artists delivered boastful lines about their status and lifestyle. "Ever since I was a kid, I’ve been legit/ If I was you, I would cut up my wrist/ XO tatted all over her body, yeah/ She just wanna roll and I don't mind it," The Weeknd sang on the track's chorus.

"Timeless" was accompanied by a lyric visual that saw the Canadian talent and his Atlanta peer performing the song at the former's concert in São Paulo, Brazil's Estádio MorumBIS venue earlier this month. The massive, one-night-only event boasted a sold-out crowd of 70,000 in attendance and was livestreamed to millions more across the globe.

As REVOLT previously reported, The Weeknd hopped on social media to announce his sixth studio LP, Hurry Up Tomorrow. "Yesterday was 14 years ago. We held our breath, falling into a shimmering sea in the after-hours of the night. Attempted to cleanse the wounds with melodies and lights, a bulletproof bandage to shield what lies beneath,” read the post's cryptic caption. “In a place where the seasons never changed, where time ceased to exist. But therein lies the problem. Today has felt like an endless spin. I keep distorting the truth, immune to the dizziness, numb to the nausea. What lies beneath – screams in silence.”

Meanwhile, Carti has been teasing the long-awaited follow-up to Whole Lotta Red, said to be titled Music, for some years now. While an album is listed for pre-order on his website, there is no cover art, no track listing, and no announced release date, simply stating, “Digital album will be available near the release date, no later than six months from Sept. 12, 2024.” Back in 2023, the Opium frontman began feeding the masses with a string of loose singles, including "DIFFERENT DAY," "BACKR00MS" with Travis Scott, "EVILJ0RDAN," and "KETAMINE."

Press play on The Weeknd and Playboi Carti's "Timeless" below.