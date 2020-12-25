Image Image Credit Joseph Okpako/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Playboi Carti Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Tuesday (March 12), Playboi Carti surprised everyone with a new single titled "KETAMINE," which saw him keeping with the boastful, defiant raps that he's widely known for.

"You n**gas don't love me, your b**ch wanna f**k me, my t-shirt on, so I won't get ugly/ she f**kin' with a dime, I'm f**kin' with a bomb, they think I'm Osama, woah, she think I'm off somethin'/ I'm f**kin' with a bad lil' vibe, molly all over her tongue, I'm 'bout to spot me a opp, I'm 'bout to spin their truck, woah/ Momma, I got me a switch, we don't give a f**k 'bout luck..."

As with previous drops, Carti released the visual for "KETAMINE" through his Opium Records Instagram page. In the short clip, the Atlanta talent turned up in a residence as a shirtless guitar player performed in the background.

The hard-hitting cut received plenty of positive responses on Twitter following its release. "Carti rapping on actual GOOD beats with the deep voice is pretty amazing. More stuff like 'KETAMINE' please," wrote user JayLGK, while thedigitaldash_ joked, "Playboi Carti dropping means the worst men you’ve ever met are going to be outside this summer."

Over the past few months, Carti has been keeping the masses fed via a string of impressive cuts, including “Different Day,” “2024,” “H00DBYAIR," “BACKR00MS,” and "EVILJ0RDAN.” The tracks are expected to appear on an album that was first announced in 2022 and was long rumored to be called I AM MUSIC.

Back in 2020, the AWGE-signed artist dropped off his sophomore LP, Whole Lotta Red, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 100,000 album-equivalent units sold. That project consisted of 24 genre-bending cuts with notable assists from Kanye West, Kid Cudi, and Future. Check out “KETAMINE” and some fan tweets about the track below.