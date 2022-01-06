Image Image Credit Samir Hussein/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt The Weeknd Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

It's been two years since The Weeknd blessed the masses with his fifth studio LP, Dawn FM, a conceptual body of work that saw assists from Swedish House Mafia, Lil Wayne, and Tyler, The Creator. The project debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and earned the Canadian talent a platinum certification in the United States.

On Wednesday (Sept. 4), the XO frontman hopped on YouTube and social media to officially announce the follow-up to Dawn FM, which will be titled Hurry Up Tomorrow. "Yesterday was 14 years ago. We held our breath, falling into a shimmering sea in the after-hours of the night. Attempted to cleanse the wounds with melodies and lights, a bulletproof bandage to shield what lies beneath,” an accompanying message cryptically read. “In a place where the seasons never changed, where time ceased to exist. But therein lies the problem. Today has felt like an endless spin. I keep distorting the truth, immune to the dizziness, numb to the nausea. What lies beneath – screams in silence.”

The post continued, "I look in the mirror and feel both old and new, stuck in limbo and unable to move. I still haven’t faced myself. More songs could help, but what do I have left to say? Woe is me in my gilded cage, right? The very thing that once made me invincible failed me on the world stage. A new trauma surfaced, opening floodgates. A new path awaits. When today ends, I’ll discover who I am."

Since Dawn FM made landfall, The Weeknd liberated a concert album, Live at SoFi Stadium, and starred in HBO's "The Idol," a short-lived series that he co-created with Sam Levinson. The "Blinding Lights" singer also provided music for the show alongside the likes of Playboi Carti, Madonna, Lily-Rose Depp, and Blackpink's JENNIE.