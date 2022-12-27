Image Image Credit Jason Koerner/Contributor via Getty Images and Astrida Valigorsky/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Sexyy Red and Owen Wilson Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Over the weekend, scores of R&B and Hip Hop fans paid a visit to Hard Rock Stadium for the 10th anniversary of Rolling Loud Miami, which boasted appearances from BossMan Dlow, Future, Playboi Carti, Kodak Black, Bryson Tiller, Lil Baby, Rich The Kid, Don Toliver, and many more. Also in attendance was Owen Wilson, who was there to shoot a movie about the iconic festival. The Zoolander star took to the stage during Travis Scott’s set to assist with a live rendition of “FE!N,” which was taped for the upcoming theatrical release.

Hours before his big rock star assist, Wilson was spotted in the crowd during Sexyy Red’s performance. As seen in fan-recorded footage, the Academy Award-nominated actor appeared to be entranced by the St. Louis artist as she rapped her Hood Hottest Princess standout “Hellcats SRTs.” On Sunday (Dec. 15), Sexyy caught wind of the clip and made mention of it on Twitter. “[That's] my baby Owen,” she wrote alongside two kissing cat emojis.

According to Deadline, the Live Nation-backed film is an R-rated tale that also stars stand-up comedian Matt Rife. “Inspired by a true story, Rolling Loud follows an overprotective father who makes a bold parenting decision when he sneaks his 13-year-old son into the world’s largest Hip Hop music festival, setting off a chaotic adventure with his reckless co-worker and an eccentric festival volunteer as they navigate wild crowds, security, and their own family dynamics,” the description read. Those interested can expect the production to hit the big screen in 2025.

Wilson previously starred as Mobius M. Mobius in the hit television series “Loki,” which was based on the comic book character of the same name. That show ran for two seasons before ending in 2023. In that same year, Wilson took on notable roles in Paint and Haunted Mansion.