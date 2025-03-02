Image Image Credit Jeff Kravitz/Contributor via Getty Images, Christopher Polk/Contributor via Getty Images and Maya Dehlin Spach/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé and Doechii Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Sunday (Feb. 2) was a big night for music, as the Recording Academy held its 67th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. As expected, the celebration was full of big moments, from its many tributes to those affected by the area’s wildfires to A-list run-ins on the red carpet.

Before the official awards show, many took home trophies during the pre-telecast “Premiere Ceremony,” including Muni Long, who won Best R&B Performance. “If you want a different future, you don’t wait for a miracle,” she said during her acceptance speech. “You start planting seeds today.” Also present was Mustard, who graciously accepted three of Kendrick Lamar’s wins for “Not Like Us” – which he produced – in the rapper’s absence. “He performed his a** off on that song, didn’t he?” the beatsmith humorously quipped.

That wasn’t the end of that diss record’s Grammy takeover, either. During the main event, Lamar scored two additional awards for Record of the Year and Song of the Year, the latter of which was presented to him by Diana Ross. Taking to the stage alongside Mustard, pgLang partner Dave Free and longtime collaborator Sounwave, the Compton talent showed love to his West Coast community as peers like Dr. Dre and JAY-Z looked on. “At the end of the day, nothing [is] more powerful than rap music. I don’t care what it is,” he added. “And to the young artists, I just hope you respect the art form.”

Lamar’s TDE family also scored big thanks to Doechii, who won Best Rap Album for the critically acclaimed Alligator Bites Never Heal. The Florida-raised star, who was also nominated for Best New Artist, wowed viewers with an electrifying performance of “CATFISH” and “DENIAL IS A RIVER.”

Meanwhile, Beyoncé, who had a leading 11 nominations for the night, made history as the first Black woman to nab Best Country Album via 2024’s COWBOY CARTER. Not only that, but she also finally won her first Album of the Year trophy after being shut out four times prior. “I just feel very full and very honored,” the music icon expressed with Blue Ivy Carter by her side. “It’s been many, many years.”

Check out the full list of winners and more here.