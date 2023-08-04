Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doechii Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

With her fearless approach to music, raw storytelling and genre-defying sound, Doechii is quickly becoming one of Hip Hop’s most compelling voices. It is hard to believe she was once a shy 11-year-old bullied by her peers. According to an interview with Vulture, that was before she wrote a new identity for herself in her diary named “ Doechii” whose attitude was different and would not stand for that. From then on, she went to class wearing a tutu and never looked back.

Years later, from viral breakout moments to signing with Top Dawg Entertainment and collaborating with industry heavyweights, Doechii is proof that staying authentic and pushing boundaries pays off. She is unafraid to explore her emotions, embrace her uniqueness, inspire listeners through her artistry and redefine what it means to be a modern Hip Hop artist. Dive into her journey and influence with these 15 facts, and see why Doechii is a name you need to know among modern rappers.

1. She hails from Tampa, Florida

The “NISSAN ALTIMA” lyricist was born and raised in Tampa, Florida — a city not typically recognized as a Hip Hop hub. Despite this, her hometown has deeply influenced her sound and work ethic. Growing up in a community that celebrates individuality, Doechii often cites Tampa as the foundation for her fearless self-expression and determination to carve out her own lane in music.

2. She started her career as an independent artist

Before signing to a major label, Doechii built her fanbase independently. Her early projects, such as Coven Music Session, Vol. 1, showcase her raw talent and experimental style. By independently releasing music and engaging with fans on social media, she laid the groundwork for her rapid ascent in the music industry.

3. “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” was her breakout hit

Doechii’s 2020 single “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” became a viral sensation on TikTok, introducing her to a global audience. The track’s witty, introspective lyrics and quirky delivery showcased the MCs unique personality and storytelling ability. Its success simultaneously amplified her fanbase while proving her ability to deeply connect with listeners through her authenticity.

4. She signed with Top Dawg Entertainment

In 2022, Doechii made history as the first female rapper signed to TDE, a label known for powerhouse artists like Kendrick Lamar, SZA and Schoolboy Q. The signing was a major milestone, signaling that the Grammy-nominated artist’s talent is recognized alongside some of Hip Hop’s greatest names.

5. Her versatility spans multiple genres

The songwriter refuses to be boxed into one genre. Her music blends Hip Hop, R&B, pop and experimental elements, creating a sound that is entirely her own. Tracks like “Persuasive” highlight her ability to deliver smooth melodies, while songs like “Crazy” showcase her fierce, unapologetic energy. This genre-defying approach ensures that every project feels fresh and innovative.

6. She is a skilled dancer and performer

Doechii’s background in dance adds another layer to her artistry. Her live performances are known for their high-energy choreography and theatrical elements, making her shows an unforgettable experience. Fans have praised her ability to command the stage and visually bring her music to life.

7. She draws inspiration from anime and fantasy

A self-proclaimed anime enthusiast, Doechii often incorporates elements of fantasy and anime into her visuals and style. From references in her music videos to her bold fashion choices, her love for storytelling shines through, giving her work a unique, cinematic quality.

8. She uses her platform to advocate for self-love and mental health

The entertainer is open about her personal struggles and uses her music to explore themes of self-worth, identity and mental health. Tracks like “Stressed” resonate with fans who see their own experiences reflected in her lyrics. By sharing her journey, Doechii has become a source of inspiration and empowerment for her listeners.

9. She received critical acclaim for her EP Oh The Places You’ll Go

Released in 2020, Oh The Places You’ll Go showcased the rising talent’s lyrical prowess and ability to tell deeply personal stories. The project received widespread praise for its creativity and vulnerability, cementing her status as an up-and-coming star in the industry.

10. She collaborated with SZA on “Persuasive (Remix)”

“Persuasive” gained even more traction when she released a remix featuring SZA. The collaboration highlighted the synergy between two powerful female voices in the industry, with both artists bringing their unique styles to the song. The remix was celebrated as an anthem of self-confidence and independence.

11. She’s been compared to Missy Elliott for her creativity

Doechii’s bold visuals, innovative sound, and experimental approach to music have drawn comparisons to legends like Missy Elliott. Like the icon, Doechii embraces the unexpected, using her creativity to push boundaries and redefine what it means to be a female artist in Hip Hop.

12. She’s a trendsetter in fashion

The Alligator Bites Never Heal creator’s style is as dynamic as her music. Known for her bold, eclectic fashion choices, she often combines vintage pieces with high-fashion elements to create looks that stand out. Her daring outfits have made her a favorite among fashion enthusiasts and solidified her as a style icon in the making.

13. She’s an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ+ visibility

As a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, Doechii uses her platform to amplify queer voices in music and beyond. Her bold and authentic approach to identity resonates with fans who see themselves represented in her artistry. By incorporating themes of self-discovery, acceptance and freedom into her music, the “Balloon” collaborator has become a role model for LGBTQ+ listeners navigating their own journeys.

14. She has a background in musical theater

Before her rise in Hip Hop, Doechii honed her performance skills in musical theater. This experience shaped her ability to captivate audiences with theatrical flair, whether through her expressive live shows or cinematic music videos. Her theater background also influences her storytelling, adding a dramatic edge to tracks like “Crazy.”

15. She’s inspired by artists outside of Hip Hop

While rooted in rap, her musical influences extend far beyond Hip Hop. Doechii has cited artists like Björk, FKA twigs and Erykah Badu as inspirations for their ability to defy genres and create immersive worlds. This eclectic mix of influences is evident in her experimental sound and visual storytelling, setting her apart as a truly versatile artist.