Los Angeles has always been more than just palm trees and Hollywood glitz — it’s the heartbeat of West Coast Hip Hop. The city’s rap scene introduced the world to g-funk, gangsta rap and artists who shaped the culture with their authenticity, innovation and timeless music. LA rappers have consistently redefined Hip Hop while representing their city’s diverse and complex identity.

More than just a backdrop for Hip Hop, the City of Angels is the heartbeat of the West Coast’s sound and style. From the pioneering efforts of Dr. Dre and Ice Cube to the modern-day brilliance of Kendrick Lamar, these LA rappers have shaped the genre and kept their city at the forefront of Hip Hop culture. Their contributions continue to inspire new generations, proving that Los Angeles will always be a cornerstone of the culture. Here’s a look at the LA artists who put the West Coast on the map and forever changed the genre.

1. Tupac Shakur

Although Tupac Shakur was born in New York, Los Angeles became the home of his legacy. Signed to Death Row Records, Pac brought the grit and passion of West Coast Hip Hop to the forefront with albums like All Eyez on Me and hits like “California Love.” Tupac’s storytelling, charisma and social consciousness made him a global icon who transcended rap. Known for his ability to address systemic issues while delivering chart-topping hits, Tupac remains one of the most revered figures in Hip Hop history and a symbol of LA’s enduring influence on the culture.

2. Dr. Dre

Dr. Dre is the architect of West Coast Hip Hop, shaping the sound of Los Angeles with his groundbreaking production. As a member of N.W.A., Dre introduced gangsta rap to the mainstream with Straight Outta Compton, a cultural milestone. His solo debut, The Chronic, defined the g-funk era with hits like “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang.” Beyond his own music, Dre launched the careers of legends like Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar. Dre’s contributions to LA’s music scene have ensured his place as a global powerhouse.

3. Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg’s smooth flow and laid-back persona made him the face of West Coast Hip Hop in the ’90s. Introduced to the world on Dr. Dre’s The Chronic, Snoop became an instant star with his debut album, Doggystyle. Tracks like “Gin and Juice” and “What’s My Name?” became anthems, showcasing his ability to mix storytelling with infectious melodies. Over the years, Snoop has remained a cultural icon, expanding into acting, philanthropy and business while staying true to his Long Beach roots. His contributions to LA’s Hip Hop scene are unmatched, making him a symbol of the city’s legacy.

4. Ice Cube

Ice Cube’s career is a masterclass in evolution. As a member of N.W.A., Cube penned some of the group’s most iconic and controversial lyrics, giving voice to the struggles of South Central LA. After leaving the group, he launched a successful solo career with albums like AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted and Death Certificate, cementing his status as one of Hip Hop’s most fearless and thought-provoking artists. Beyond music, Ice Cube became a Hollywood heavyweight, showcasing the versatility and influence of LA’s rap scene. His ability to transition between music, film and activism makes him one of the city’s greatest cultural ambassadors.

5. Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar is the modern-day king of West Coast Hip Hop, representing Compton with pride and unparalleled skill. His debut album, good kid, m.A.A.d city, told a cinematic story of his upbringing, earning critical acclaim and mainstream success. Albums like To Pimp a Butterfly and DAMN. further established him as a lyrical genius and social commentator. Tracks like “Alright” became anthems for a generation, addressing systemic injustice with raw honesty. Lamar’s ability to balance introspection with global appeal has made him one of the most important voices in Hip Hop and a proud representative of Los Angeles’ evolving legacy.

6. Eazy-E

Known as the “Godfather of gangsta rap,” Eazy-E was a driving force behind N.W.A.’s rise and the explosion of West Coast Hip Hop. His sharp delivery and unapologetic lyrics on tracks like “Boyz-n-the-Hood” captured the realities of life in Compton. As the founder of Ruthless Records, Eazy played a crucial role in bringing LA’s rap scene to the forefront, mentoring young talent and pushing boundaries. Although his life was tragically cut short, his contributions to Hip Hop remain monumental.

7. Nipsey Hussle

Nipsey Hussle was more than a rapper — he was a visionary and community leader. Hailing from South Central LA, Nipsey’s music reflected his entrepreneurial spirit and deep connection to his neighborhood. His debut album, Victory Lap, earned critical acclaim with tracks like “Hussle & Motivate.” Beyond music, Nipsey was dedicated to uplifting his community, investing in local businesses and advocating for economic empowerment. His tragic passing in 2019 left a void in Hip Hop, but his legacy as a cultural icon and advocate for change continues to inspire Los Angeles and beyond.

8. The Game

The Game brought West Coast Hip Hop back to prominence in the mid-2000s, representing Compton with pride. His debut album, The Documentary, featured hits like “Hate It or Love It” and “How We Do,” blending gritty street tales with polished production. As a protégé of Dr. Dre, The Game became a key figure in reviving LA’s rap scene and bridging the gap between the old school and new. Known for his lyrical prowess and unapologetic authenticity, The Game has remained a consistent force in Hip Hop, ensuring Los Angeles’ presence on the global stage.

9. DJ Quik

DJ Quik is a West Coast legend, known for his smooth production and lyrical storytelling. Hailing from Compton, Quik’s unique blend of funk and rap set him apart, with classics like Quik Is the Name and tracks like “Tonite” showcasing his signature sound. Beyond his solo work, DJ Quik has been a prolific producer, collaborating with legends like Tupac, Snoop Dogg and Kurupt. His ability to balance artistry and innovation has made him a staple of Los Angeles’ rap scene, solidifying his place as one of the city’s most influential figures.

10. MC Eiht

MC Eiht brought the streets of Compton to life with his gritty lyrics and distinctive voice. As a member of Compton’s Most Wanted, Eiht delivered hard-hitting tracks that reflected the environment of South Central LA. His solo work, including the classic “Streiht Up Menace” from the Menace II Society soundtrack, further cemented his legacy as a storyteller. MC Eiht’s commitment to authenticity and his contributions to West Coast Hip Hop have made him a respected figure in the culture, representing the raw energy and resilience of Los Angeles rap.

11. ScHoolboy Q

As a member of Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE), ScHoolboy Q brought a raw and versatile energy to Los Angeles’ rap scene. Born in Germany but growing up in South Central LA, his breakout album, Oxymoron, featured hits like “Man of the Year” and “Collard Greens.” Known for his unique voice and ability to balance introspection with party anthems, Q has become a key figure in modern West Coast Hip Hop. His authenticity and commitment to showcasing the complexities of LA life make him a vital part of the city’s musical legacy.

12. Tyga

Tyga brought a fresh, club-ready vibe to LA’s rap scene, representing Gardena with pride. His mixtapes and breakout singles like “Rack City” made him a household name, blending catchy hooks with West Coast swagger. As part of Young Money Entertainment, Tyga carved out his own lane with tracks like “Taste” and collaborations with artists like Chris Brown. Known for his ability to adapt to changing trends, Tyga has maintained relevance in the industry while continuing to represent Los Angeles on a global scale. His commercial success and influence on party anthems have made him a staple of LA rap.

13. Ice-T

Ice-T is one of the pioneers of gangsta rap. His groundbreaking album Rhyme Pays introduced the world to his unapologetic storytelling, while tracks like “6 in the Mornin’” laid the foundation for the genre. Beyond music, Ice-T became a cultural icon, starring in films like New Jack City and later transitioning into a successful acting career on Law & Order: SVU. As one of the first rappers to bring LA’s raw stories to the mainstream, Ice-T’s influence on Hip Hop and popular culture is immeasurable.

14. Tyler, the Creator

Tyler, the Creator is one of the most innovative and genre-defying artists to emerge from Los Angeles. As the founder of the Odd Future collective, Tyler redefined the city’s rap scene with his unapologetically bold and experimental approach. His early projects, like Goblin, shocked listeners with raw, rebellious energy, while later albums like Flower Boy and IGOR showcased his evolution into a mature and introspective artist. Tyler’s ability to seamlessly blend rap, R&B and alternative influences has earned him multiple Grammys and critical acclaim. Beyond music, his ventures into fashion, television and festivals (like his annual Camp Flog Gnaw) have cemented him as a creative force representing Los Angeles’ dynamic spirit and artistic ingenuity.

15. Ab-Soul

Ab-Soul, another standout member of TDE, brought a cerebral and philosophical edge to Los Angeles’ Hip Hop scene. Known for his introspective and thought-provoking lyrics, Ab-Soul’s albums, like Control System and Do What Thou Wilt., explore themes of spirituality, politics and personal struggles. Tracks like “Terrorist Threats” and “The Book of Soul” showcase his ability to push the boundaries of rap while staying deeply rooted in LA’s culture. Ab-Soul’s unique perspective and dedication to lyricism make him one of the most innovative voices in modern Hip Hop, ensuring Los Angeles remains a hub for creative excellence.