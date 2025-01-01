Image Image Credit Natasha Campos / Contributor via Getty Images and Arturo Holmes/MG23 / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jay Rock and Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Jay Rock is betting big on Kendrick Lamar at the upcoming 67th annual Grammy Awards. The Compton emcee secured an impressive seven nominations, the majority of which come from his summer anthem “Not Like Us.”

On Friday (Dec. 13), Jay Rock spoke with TMZ about TDE’s banner year and more specifically, how his “King’s Dead” collaborator will fare at the award show. “That’s my little bro,” the 90059 rapper shared. “My boy’s out [of] this world right now. Ever since the beginning, we all knew the potential and where Kendrick was finna go with it. ...

“It’s motivational. It’s just to let everybody know y’all gotta get on your toes. … The GNX album is crazy. From top to bottom, no skips. Even if you put it on shuffle, you [don’t] even have to skip it,” he continued.

Jay Rock had high praise for Lamar’s five Grammy nods for “Not Like Us,” even reciting the track’s chorus: “They not like us. They not like us.” He added, “He’s gonna get all five of ‘em.”

“Not Like Us” is vying for Record of the Year against strong competitors like Beyoncé’s “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,” Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” and Taylor Swift’s “Fortnight” with Post Malone. The Drake diss track is also nominated for Song of the Year, Best Music Video, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance — with Lamar earning additional nods in the latter two categories for his contributions to Metro Boomin and Future’s “Like That.”

TDE’s first lady, SZA, is also up for multiple Grammys. February’s “Saturn” clinched nominations for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song. Meanwhile, Doechii scored nods for Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Album for Alligator Bites Never Heal.

In response to the criticism the “SLIDE” artist has been facing lately, Jay Rock emphasized, “That’s all talk. Doechii, keep doing you. That girl’s a superstar.”