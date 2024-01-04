Image Image Credit River Callaway / Contributor via Getty Images and Mike Stobe / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Metro Boomin and LeBron James Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Before the Los Angeles Lakers' victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday (March 31), LeBron James was seen jamming to Metro Boomin and Future's "Like That." According to the beatmaker, the track had something to do with the NBA star's 40-point performance.

"Bro was warming up to 'Like That,' then went [nine out of 10] from [the three-point line] and [13 out of 17] for 40 points," Metro posted on Twitter. During the teams’ pre-game shootaround, the Barclays Center's PA system blasted Kendrick Lamar’s verse from the song, which notably included digs at Drake and J. Cole.

In the viral clip, James could be seen rapping along to lines like, “Think I won't drop the location? I still got PTSD/ Motherf**k the big three, n**ga, it's just big me” and “What? I'm really like that/ And your best work is a light pack/ N**ga, Prince outlived Mike Jack'.”

Lamar’s lyrics in the record seemingly parallel James' own experiences, often being compared to NBA legends like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. The Ohio native's standout night included seven rebounds and five assists. He undoubtedly played a pivotal role in the Lakers' 116-104 win, pushing their season record to 42-33.

Meanwhile, Metro’s Sunday was highlighted by both professional achievements and James' performance. WE DON’T TRUST YOU debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. It sold 251,000 album-equivalent units, marking the highest sales week of the year and Future’s second biggest ever behind What a Time To Be Alive, his 2015 collaboration with Drake.

The more recently released joint effort amassed 324.31 million on-demand official streams, while traditional album sales totaled 4,500. Notably, the 17-song offering housed standout cuts like “Young Metro” with The Weeknd and the Playboi Carti and Travis Scott-assisted “Type S**t.”