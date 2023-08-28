Image Image Credit Arturo Holmes/MG23 / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

While Hip Hop fans were caught up debating whether Kendrick Lamar was sneak dissing his peers on his WE DON’T TRUST YOU cameo, Twitter was running amuck with hilarious responses to the question: “Who are the Big Three?”

As previously reported by REVOLT, the carnage from Lamar’s verse on “Like That” is leading the pack when it comes to memorable jabs laid on wax this year. The track appeared on Future and Metro Boomin’s collaborative effort, which is set to be followed up with a second project, WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU, due out sometime next month.

The Compton emcee rapped:

"F**k sneak dissin', first person shooter, I hope they came with three switches/ I crash out, like, 'F**k rap,' diss Melle Mel if I had to, got 2Teez with me, I'm snatchin' chains and burnin' tattoos/ It's up, lost too many soldiers not to play it safe, if he walk around with that stick, it ain't André 3K/ Think I won't drop the location? I still got PTSD, motherf**k the big three, n**ga, it's just big me!"

Some are convinced the “big three” he referenced are J. Cole and Drake. And, well, others have a host of guesses — some hilarious and others that have been long debated. According to Jermaine Dupri, he, Bryan-Michael Cox and Usher are the real big trio. “[Twenty] years later, the real Big Three celebrating Confessions. Fun fact: The iPhone didn’t even exist when we made this album,” he captioned a post of himself and the frequent collaborators on Sunday (March 24).

Some fans tapped in, offering up the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit as their picks. Other notable mentions of trios included Michael Jackson, Prince and Stevie Wonder; the main character of the animated series “Ed, Edd n Eddy;” the trifecta of Issa Dee’s love interests on “Insecure;” rice, beans and stew; the ladies of Destiny’s Child; Playboi Carti, Travis Scott and Metro Boomin; Master P, C-Murder and Silkk the Shocker; Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James; and the list goes on.

Check out more of the responses to “Who are the Big Three?” in the post below.