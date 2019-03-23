Image Image Credit Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Usher Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Usher has fans trying to decipher a cryptic tweet seemingly hinting that he has a project lying in wait after celebrating the 20-year anniversary of Confessions. On Sunday (March 24), he simply wrote, “Part [two] is on my mind.”

The lack of context left followers wanting details about the mysterious follow-up. “Part two of what? Deluxe album?” and “[Oh], we getting a special performance,” read two different reactions to his post. A few hopeful followers suggested that he may be entertaining a part two to “Trading Places,” the up-tempo and sensual cut from his 2008 record Here I Stand. While a fourth individual wrote, “Yeah, I think we need a Confessions II follow-up after the COMING HOME era ends, Usher [and] Jermaine Dupri. I think it’s so much you can tell us [about] how life has grown for you over time since Confessions 20 years ago in your music. That would be really cool.”

The singer is fresh off the heels of a history-making Super Bowl halftime show and the release of his first studio album in eight years, COMING HOME, and is currently preparing for his “PAST PRESENT FUTURE Tour,” so there really is no telling what all he has in store for his fans. At least one thing is known, just like his fans, the undeniable talent felt the nostalgic energy on Saturday.

“[Twenty] years ago today, we dropped the iconic Confessions album, which is now 14 [times] platinum. Making it the highest RIAA certified album by a male soloist released this century. Thank you to my Day One’s and to every collaborator that was a part of this very special project,” tweeted Usher, along with a clip of him on “106 & Park” the day the album was released.

Appreciation for the magnum opus of his music career was also celebrated by Durpi, who reflected on how they managed to catch lightning in a bottle two decades ago. “Happy 20th anniversary! Thank you, Usher [and] LA Reid, for allowing me to be a part of this masterpiece. I remember it like it was yesterday. After we recorded ‘Let It Burn,’ Usher wanted to go record in LA. I was scared we were gonna lose our mojo in a different city, but myself and Bryan-Michael Cox packed up and met him at Brandon’s Way [Recording] and the rest is ferried 14 million,” wrote the Song Writers Hall of Fame inductee.

Take a trip down memory lane with the post below.