This fall, Usher will hit the road for his massive “PAST PRESENT FUTURE Tour.” The monthslong run will bring the ATL star to several North American cities, the majority of which will have multiple dates for concertgoers to choose from.

Today (Feb. 20), Usher hopped on social media to announce that the upcoming tour will now be making stops in Europe at the top of 2025. “EU and U.K.! I couldn’t forget about U!” he cleverly wrote on both Instagram and Twitter. Fans in London, Paris, Amsterdam, and Berlin can lock in tickets when they go on sale this Thursday (Feb. 22).

Usher’s impact during the first quarter of 2024 has been astounding, to say the least. Following a steady buildup of promotional clips and interviews, the Confessions star took to the stage to perform at the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show earlier this month. Alicia Keys, will.i.am, Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R., Lil Jon, and Ludacris also provided support.

Two days prior to the Super Bowl, Usher liberated his ninth studio LP, COMING HOME, complete with collaborations alongside Burna Boy, Latto, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, The-Dream, Pheelz, and Jung Kook. The album — which boasted the well-received single “Good Good” — debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with an impressive 91,000 album-equivalent units sold.

As REVOLT previously reported, Usher said that COMING HOME is “about life for men.” “There’s a truth in it because I think women will listen to it and be like, ‘I feel that way, too.’ I am speaking specifically to men or for men, though. I’m trying to make it clear that you’ve got to go through these things and there’s nothing that we can do about it,” he explained in an interview with VIBE. “Even if we’re happy, we’re battling the same issues, whether you choose to share it or not. We cope and deal with the same emotional stuff. We just don’t necessarily always have an outlet.”