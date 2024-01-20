Usher is more than ready for fans to indulge in his new music. After years of teasing a comeback, the global superstar is now only three weeks away from the release of his highly anticipated ninth studio album, Coming Home.

On Saturday (Jan. 20), he tweeted, “I know it’s been a minute… but y’all ready for this album? I’m so excited for you to hear it and all its greatness.” The new project drops on February 9. Thus far, the only details about the LP are that it has 20 tracks and that three of those have been released: “GOOD GOOD” featuring Summer Walker and 21 Savage, “Risk It All” with H.E.R. for The Color Purple soundtrack and “Standing Next to You (Remix)” with K-Pop sensation Jung Kook.

Usher previously hinted at the body of work being somewhat of a listen to the innermost thoughts of men. “It’s about life for men. There’s a truth in it because I think women will listen to it and be like, ‘I feel that way, too,’” he told VIBE. The following month, it was announced that the eight-time Grammy Award winner was named the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show headliner and that his album finally had a release date. Since then, anticipation for the 13-minute show has grown by the day.

Like his approach to the rollout of Coming Home, Usher has managed to prevent early leaks of performance surprises from making their way to the media. However, in a new feature for Vogue, he confirmed that skating, an outfit change and guest appearances will be witnessed. “I’ve been doing this for 30 years… I want people who have been a part of that journey to feel like it’s a celebration for everybody, for all of us, from the beginning up until this point,” he said about the career feat.

He added, “This night was specifically curated in my mind to have R&B take the main stage. Not just R&B music, but R&B performance, R&B connection, R&B spirit.” The Super Bowl, which has since been dubbed the Usher Bowl, will be broadcast from Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium on February 11.