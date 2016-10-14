Image Image Credit Cover art for ‘Alligator Bites Never Heal’ Image Alt Doechii Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Friday (Aug. 30), Doechii returned with her new body of work, Alligator Bites Never Heal. The project contains 19 cuts – including the well-received “Boom Bap” – and KUNTFETISH as its single feature. Camper, Childish Major, Devin Malik, Kal Banx, Mike Hector, Monte Booker, and many more contributed to the mixtape's production.

“To my Swamp, my devoted core fans, I hope you cherish this mixtape and create beautiful memories to it," the Tampa, Florida native stated in a press release. "Use my music to encourage you through the rough days and use it to imagine better ones. Allow Alligator Bites Never Heal to inspire you as you all have inspired me. I love you forever.”

Alligator Bites Never Heal follows Doechii's she / her / black b**ch, her first official release as a Top Dawg Entertainment signee. That offering boasted five songs and a few appearances from Rico Nasty, Jst Ray, and SZA.

Known for her avant-garde Hip Hop stylings, the XXL Freshman alum spoke on her unique musical approach in an interview with REVOLT. “I continuously remain myself,” she made clear. “In these situations, I’m going to let y’all do what y’all are going to do, and however you want to define me, make the comparisons, but I’m going to continue to push and challenge what ‘genre’ means and what it is. I think my music challenges that.”

She also gave her thoughts on the current state of Hip Hop following claims of “trash a**” releases from the likes of Bow Wow. “I do believe a shift will happen soon, but I also feel that’s a subjective statement – that a lot of artists are putting out trash music – or either that person needs to dig a little bit deeper,” she expressed. “[There are] incredible artists, but maybe the ones that are super mainstream, they may not feel there’s no good music. But, there will be a shift in music, and I feel this summer will be a great one for music.”

Press play on Doechii’s latest below.