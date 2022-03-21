Image Image Credit Screenshot from Doechii's "Alter Ego" video Image Alt Doechii and JT Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (March 29), Doechii returned to the fold with a new single titled "Alter Ego," a collaboration with JT that the Top Dawg Entertainment talent produced alongside Zach Witness. On the dance floor-ready number, the two ladies delivered in-your-face raps about their status, critics and more.

"F**k that h**, f**k that b**ch/ It's f**k that h** 'til the condom slip/ Who the f**k y'all h**s think run this s**t?/ Miss she/her/Black vagina/ Designer, say Gucci, Prada print/ D-O-E, I'm Wakanda rich," Doechii rapped.

The Omar Jones-directed visual for "Alter Ego” brought viewers to the swampland, where the collaborators caught vibes at a function in the middle of nowhere. While JT stripped down and twerked on a four-wheeler, a shotgun-toting Doechii rode an airboat and lit a cigarette under the night sky.

“I accidentally created my own genre with this one," Doechii told Rolling Stone about the track. "This record doesn’t sound like anything out right now. I’m so excited for y’all to experience this song, this visual and this ERA with me! When they ask you, tell ’em it’s editorial rap — if Hip Hop and house music had a baby."

A month prior to the arrival of "Alter Ego," the rappers conversed with each other in a special feature for Interview Magazine. During the exchange, JT gave her Floridian peer an honest reaction from when she first received the song. "When you sent me the record, girl, I was like, 'What the f**k? She think I can make a song like this?'" the City Girls star admitted. "But thank you for challenging me. I’m very hesitant when I make music. I’m a perfectionist. I want that s**t to sound good when I send it back." Doechii told JT that she "killed it" in response to the contribution.

Press play on “Alter Ego” below.