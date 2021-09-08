Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Bow Wow Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Bow Wow is getting back to his acting bag with a follow-up to 2010’s Lottery Ticket. On Saturday (March 30), he announced Lottery Ticket 2 was finally coming to fruition after speculation about a sequel.

“We running it back!” he tweeted, along with artwork for the upcoming flick. In February, he sat down with “The Art of Dialogue” and spoke about the prospects of working on the movie. “Lottery Ticket 2 is a thing,” he said at the time, revealing that director Eric White had already reached out to him. “I’m down. Me and Brandon T. Jackson… and of course, we gon’ bring the gang back together, but Lottery Ticket 2 is a thing… That could happen way before Like Mike, we’re in talks, like that’s a serious thing. That’s a serious thing.”

Alongside Bow Wow and Brandon T. Jackson, the original cast includes familiar faces like Ice Cube, Teairra Marí, Terry Crews, Loretta Devine, Mike Epps, Naturi Naughton, Keith David, Bill Bellamy and the late Charlie Murphy, to name a few. The first film centers around the entertainer’s character, Kevin Carson's, life being turned upside down after getting a winning lottery ticket for $370 million. The Like Mike star was last seen on the big screen in 2021’s F9: The Fast Saga.

Earlier this month, the rapper teased fans that he had some new projects in the works, namely on the music front. During his birthday weekend, he revealed that he teamed back up with Chris Brown. “I’m not going to make the announcement today, but me and my bro got some, me and [Chris Brown] got some s**t, and that’s all I’m gon’ say,” he told his followers in a short livestream. The two artists previously joined forces in 2010 with “Aint Thinkin’ Bout You” on their mixtape Fan of a Fan and in 2006 with “Shortie Like Mine.”

He added, “I just want to bless y’all with what I’ve been working on for so long, for the past year and a half. So, music is on the way, music is on the way, more music is on the way, more music. You see, I ain’t say no movies… music. I’m back on… I’m telling y’all now, if you ever, ever counted me out, I feel bad for you.”