The Grammy Awards may be music’s biggest night, but when it comes to Hip Hop and R&B, the Recording Academy has a history of fumbling the bag— not having always been the fairest reflection of excellence. Yet, the Year after year, some of the most influential artists in the game — those who have reshaped the culture and redefined their genres — walk away without the recognition they deserve. These entertainers are not chart-toppers or radio regulars; they are artists whose creativity and vision have shifted the soundscape and inspired generations.

Despite their undeniable impact, the industry’s top prize, the golden gramophone, remains elusive for them. Whether it is due to genre bias, outdated voting systems or just plain oversight, their absence from Grammy winner lists speaks to a larger issue: the failure to fully acknowledge the power and artistry of Black music at its most transformative.

Their lack of recognition speaks volumes about the gaps in the system; however, their contributions remind us that cultural impact does not need an award to be validated. The artists left out of the winner’s circle continue to create timeless work, proving that their worth is not defined by an award. Still, the lack of the coveted recognition is a reminder of how far the industry still has to go in giving these cultural architects their long-overdue flowers. Here are 10 rappers who do not have a Grammy but deserve one.

1. Nicki Minaj

From the undeniable energy of "Itty Bitty Piggy" to the iconic Pink Friday and Pink Friday 2 eras, Nicki Minaj has dominated her genre for over a decade. Her influence is unmatched, breaking barriers for women in rap while setting the standard for lyrical versatility and cultural impact. Though she is a global phenomenon with a legacy that continues to grow, the Recording Academy has yet to give her the respect she has earned. Minaj’s long list of nominations but lack of a Grammy is the organization’s failure to recognize a pioneer in real time.

2. Snoop Dogg

Doggystyle’s release was a cultural reset. Snoop Dogg’s smooth delivery and storytelling laid the foundation for West Coast rap as we know it. He has been the voice of countless anthems and remains one of the most beloved figures in music, yet his Grammy shelf is still empty. It is hard to understand how an artist who has shaped generations of Hip Hop has not gotten proper recognition.

3. Tupac Shakur

In his short music career, Tupac Shakur has dropped sacred texts in Hip Hop: All Eyez On Me and Me Against The World. The New York-born rapper’s ability to mix vulnerability with revolutionary energy gave us music that still resonates decades later. Shakur was a poet, an activist and a voice for the streets, so the fact that never received a Grammy feels like a missed opportunity to honor one of the most important artists of all time.

4. The Notorious B.I.G.

Pairing Biggie’s gritty storytelling with era-defining production, Ready to Die is a masterpiece that shifted the culture. The “Big Poppa” hitmaker’s impact on East Coast rap and Hip Hop as a whole cannot be overstated. He gave us timeless bars and a style that influenced an entire generation of MCs. How an album this iconic did not earn a Grammy is beyond comprehension.

5. Rick Ross

Rick Ross introduced himself to the world with Port Of Miami, giving Miami a fresh voice and a larger-than-life presence. Then he hit us with Teflon Don, a masterclass in luxury rap that still feels untouchable. His cinematic production and undeniable charisma have made him a heavyweight in the game for many years. The Mississippi native’s contributions deserve more than respect — they deserve trophies to match his legacy.

6. Travis Scott

Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight showed Travis Scott’s gift for blending moods and sounds, but ASTROWORLD took his artistry to another level. The 2018 album was a movement, inspiring festivals and shifting Hip Hop’s sonic landscape. Scott brought his vision to life with a project that broke records and created a world of its own. Despite his success, the Grammys still has not acknowledged what the culture already knows: the Cactus Jack Records founder is in a league of his own.

7. Migos

The Migos are one of the most influential rap groups of their generation, and their album Culture is a certified classic. The trio shaped the sound of modern rap with their triplet flows and undeniable chemistry on major hits. Their impact on Hip Hop fashion, slang and sound is everywhere, and their success paved the way for so many artists.

8. DMX

When It’s Dark And Hell Is Hot hit the streets, DMX brought rawness and energy that could not be ignored. Follow that with 1998’s Flesh Of My Flesh, Blood Of My Blood, and you have two albums that changed the game in less than a year. DMX poured his soul into every verse, connecting with fans in a way that felt spiritual. The industry truly missed a chance to honor greatness while he was here.

9. Wu-Tang Clan

Wu-Tang Clan built an empire. Wu-Tang Forever was a global moment, proving that raw lyricism and gritty beats could dominate charts. Any rapper who has ever dreamed of starting a crew owes something to Wu-Tang Clan’s blueprint. The Grammys never giving the collective their due shows just how disconnected they have been from the streets.

10. Ja Rule

Ja Rule brought melody to the forefront of Hip Hop, seamlessly mixing rap and R&B before it was the norm. With albums like Pain Is Love and Rule 3:36, he gave us some of the biggest hits of the early 2000s. His collaborations, especially with Ashanti, set the standard for rap love songs and radio anthems. The Grammy Awards might not have recognized the Murder Inc. Records signee, but his contributions to the genre are undeniable.