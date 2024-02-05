Image Image Credit Kevork Djansezian / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Diana Ross Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The Grammy Awards are considered the pinnacle of recognition in music by many, but the journey to acknowledgment hasn’t always been fair for Black artists. R&B, a genre rooted in Black expression and innovation, has birthed some of the most influential musicians of all time, yet the Recording Academy’s track record reveals a troubling history of neglecting deserving and revolutionary talent. Artists who’ve defined eras, shifted culture and created timeless music often find themselves passed over for the golden gramophone.

The issue isn’t just about the trophies — it’s about respect for artistry. While icons like Brandy, whose Full Moon album practically set the blueprint for modern R&B vocal production, and SZA, whose CTRL redefined vulnerability in music, have won Grammys in smaller categories, they haven’t received recognition in any major categories. These types of snubs echo a broader conversation about how Black artists are often celebrated for their influence yet left out of formal accolades.

As we dive into the artists who have been wrongfully overlooked, it’s time to give credit where it’s long overdue. These Grammy oversights reflect how Black contributions to music are often undervalued. It’s time the Recording Academy did better. These nine R&B legends deserve their flowers — and they deserve them now.

1. Diana Ross

Diana Ross is the blueprint for elegance and versatility in R&B, bridging Motown’s soulful roots with modern pop sophistication. Her debut solo album, titled Diana Ross, gave us "Ain’t No Mountain High Enough," an anthem that still resonates as a celebration of perseverance. Beyond music, her influence shaped the image of the Black diva in entertainment. Ross paved the way for countless artists to embrace both power and poise in their artistry. While the legendary vocalist did receive a Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012, she has never won a Grammy in a musical category.

2. Aaliyah

Aaliyah’s music redefined R&B with her laid-back, ethereal vocals and innovative production that set a new standard for the genre. Her 2001 self-titled album, featuring hits like "Rock The Boat," showcased her growth as an artist and her ability to push musical boundaries. The Brooklyn native’s sound was ahead of its time, merging R&B, Hip Hop and electronic influences in ways that have reshaped the genre. Her influence can still be felt in the music of today’s top artists, making her a true pioneer in modern R&B.

3. Brian McKnight

Brian McKnight is the master of crafting soulful love songs that just hit differently with listeners. "Back At One" became a staple of romance, showcasing his niche for stitching emotion into every note. With a voice that oozes warmth and lyrics that speak directly to the heart, McKnight has captured fans’ attention for years. His ability to turn love’s complexities into timeless tracks makes him an unforgettable figure in R&B.

4. Kehlani

Kehlani has redefined vulnerability in the genre, offering raw, honest reflections on love, heartbreak and self-discovery. Her debut full-length project, SweetSexySavage, introduced her powerful voice and unflinching transparency. "Distraction" relating to those caught between desire and emotional conflict. The singer-songwriter's unique ability to blend sensuality with authenticity has earned her a dedicated following. She continues to break boundaries with her fearless approach to both her music and identity.

5. Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor stands out among those in the industry because of her ability to deliver inspiring music and captivating performances. Her 2020 offering, The Album, highlights her talent for creating deeply personal and relatable songs. Her biggest hits like "Wake Up Love" and "Gonna Love Me," from K.T.S.E., resonate deeply with fans. On stage, Taylor is magnetic, commanding attention with her dynamic choreography and powerful vocals. She embodies the spirit of a true entertainer, leaving a lasting impression every time she steps into the spotlight.

6. Mario

Mario became a leading R&B artist with tracks that speak to listeners’ hearts and souls. From the heartfelt "Let Me Love You" to the nostalgic "Braid My Hair" and the playful "Just a Friend 2002," his music captured a generation. His ability to deliver both tender ballads and upbeat anthems set him apart, earning him lasting respect in the industry. The Baltimore singer’s voice and storytelling continue to hold their place in history.

7. Bryson Tiller

Bryson Tiller brought balance back to modern R&B with his introspective lyrics and moody, atmospheric sound. T R A P S O U L introduced his most popular records like "Don’t" and "Exchange," which quickly marked a new wave of emotional, relatable music. Tiller’s ability to balance vulnerability with confidence struck a chord, solidifying his place as a key figure in contemporary R&B. His artistry continues to inspire a new generation of artists carving their own paths.

8. Ari Lennox

Ari Lennox brought warmth and richness back to the music genre with her soulful voice and unapologetic Black femininity. Her 2019 debut album, Shea Butter Baby, is a love letter to authenticity and self-love, with every track rooted in emotion. Lennox is a modern throwback, carrying the torch for R&B’s golden era. Her sound is both refreshing and timeless — a rarity in today’s music landscape.

9. Keyshia Cole

Keyshia Cole’s music is the soundtrack to heartbreak and resilience, connecting deeply with fans through her raw emotion. In 2005, The Way It Is — featuring her most popular track, “Love” — became an instant classic and solidified her as a voice for the brokenhearted. The soulful singer’s blend of passion and pain set her apart in the R&B world. Her influence can still be heard in the artists who follow in her footsteps.