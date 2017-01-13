Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Migos Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

When Migos hit the scene, they revolutionized the entire Hip Hop genre. Their unique ad-libs and memorable choruses took the group to heights that few have seen. In a feat only matched by The Beatles over 50 years ago, Migos had 14 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 at once. Their influence on music is something that can’t be denied, from their debut album, Yung Rich Nation, to the Culture trilogy. The trio brought a fresh sound that created a massive fanbase worldwide while setting trends and pushing boundaries in fashion and music.

Migos have racked up numerous honors, including BET, Billboard, and American Music Awards. Their biggest hits, such as "Bad and Boujee," "Stir Fry," and "MotorSport," have become classics that continue to dominate playlists and airwaves. Each album told stories of their rise, struggles, and triumphs, reflecting their journey from local Atlanta talents to global superstars. Migos' impact on cultural lingo and language has also been profound, as they introduced terms like "straightenin," "munyun," and "dab" into the mainstream lexicon of Hip Hop and beyond. As we rank their albums, let's celebrate the trio that transformed rap, set records, and made history.

4. Yung Rich Nation

Migos' debut album, Yung Rich Nation, hit the shelves in July 2015, featuring collaborations with heavyweight artists like Young Thug and Chris Brown. Tracks such as "One Time," "Pipe It Up," and "Recognition" showcased their distinct triplet flow and trap-inspired beats. Although it didn't achieve the same commercial success as their later releases, Yung Rich Nation laid the groundwork for Migos' rise in the rap game, introduced their unique style, and set the stage for subsequent chart-topping albums.

3. Culture III

Migos' Culture III was released in June 2021. The LP debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, showcasing the group’s continued influence and evolution in the Hip Hop landscape. Featuring singles like "Straightenin'," "Having Our Way," and "Modern Day," Culture III highlighted the trio's growth with cohesive production and introspective lyrics. The project also included collaborations with prominent artists, such as Drake, Cardi B, Future, and Justin Bieber.

2. Culture II

Migos' Culture II included fan-favorite tracks like "Walk It Talk It," "Stir Fry," and "MotorSport," which exemplified the album's eclectic mix of styles and influences. The project boasted collaborations with notable artists Drake, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, 21 Savage, and more. Culture II made a grand entrance by debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, affirming Migos' status as trendsetters in their own right. The LP's expansive production and lyrical genius underscored their ability to consistently deliver chart-topping hits and resonate with a global audience.

1. Culture

Released in January 2017, Migos' Culture featured collaborations with artists like Lil Uzi Vert, DJ Khaled, and Gucci Mane. It included hit tracks "Bad and Boujee," "T-Shirt," and "Slippery." Culture debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking a significant milestone for Migos in the rap industry. The album's success not only showcased their unique style but also solidified their influence in contemporary Hip Hop.