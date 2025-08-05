Image Image Credit Billboard / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Serayah and Joey BADASS Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

When it comes to new-gen Black love in the spotlight, Joey BADASS and Serayah have quietly become the couple everyone’s rooting for. Their energy is lowkey yet intentional, stylish yet grounded, and fans can’t help but label them “couple goals.” It’s not just because they’re attractive, though let’s be real, their looks do most of the talking before they even say a word. But the real draw is the way they move. Subtle, confident, and in sync.

Joey, the Brooklyn-born rapper/actor who’s carved his own lane in music and Hollywood, has always kept a certain mystique. Serayah, who broke out as Tiana on “Empire,” brings that undeniable ‘it girl’ aura that radiates every time she steps in front of a camera. Together, they make sense in a way that feels fresh but familiar, like a reboot of ‘90s R&B video romance with a new-age filter.

There’s an effortless softness to how they show up for one another, and fans notice. It’s rare to see a couple that feels equally fly and grounded in a space that usually thrives off performative affection. Their relationship isn’t all over the social media or the blogs every week — and maybe that’s why it feels so authentic. Whether it’s a cozy photo or a slick fit check together, Joey and Serayah are giving balance, beauty, and a little bit of Black love magic that doesn’t need a big announcement to make an impact.

Check out seven of their hottest moments, from fashion-forward appearances to quiet Instagram cameos. Because when Joey and Serayah do decide to give us a peek into their lives the vibe is undeniable and the internet always agrees.

1. New York Fashion Week 2023

Haters might call it corny but Serayah and Joey’s matching brown leather fits at NYFW were a whole look. They effortlessly complement each other’s fly, confidence and aura. Even from the outside looking in you can feel the love radiating through these pics. This photo dump speaks volumes without saying a word. From the crisp tailoring to the warm tone of the leather, they understood the assignment.

2. Modeling for Diotima

Everything about this photo screams ‘90s R&B; from Serayah’s Diotima dress and short hair, the look in Mr. BADASS' eyes, down to the pose. Even the aesthetic that the photo has captures the theme of the ‘90s and we stan! It feels like a throwback album cover that could’ve dropped in ‘96 and gone platinum. There’s a mood to this shot that pulls you in. Like something you’d find framed in a music lover’s living room. There’s something so timeless about the way they channel this era without it feeling like a costume.

3. Vacationing in Jamaica

It doesn’t get any hotter than a bae-cation in Jamaica, right? Especially when sis isn’t getting rubbed down by any random raft men but by her own man instead. From the sun-soaked vibes to the soft moments, this trip was giving intentional love and island luxury. I mean, the last slide says it all — “if we have each other, we have everything” — and that energy was made perfectly clear here. The beauty of this trip is in the details. The way they look at each other. The stillness in between moments.

4. Billboard's 2024 R&B Hip-Hop Power Players event

The power couple came sharp to the Power Players Impact Award dinner in black, grey, and white. Serayah’s structured mini dress, sheer tights, and pointed heels made the whole look hit. Joey matched her in a grey pinstriped suit and white button-down. They’re just aesthetically pleasing, no notes! It’s grown, intentional, and fresh. Whether it’s the way Serayah’s silhouette commands attention or how Joey’s suit moves like it was tailored on the spot, they gave luxury without overdoing it. A masterclass in understated power.

5. 2025 New York Fashion Week

This photo was from the very same NY Fashion Week where the happy couple announced they were expecting their first child, and the glow radiating from their happiness is obvious. If that energy could be captured in a photo, it would be this one. The love, the joy, the calm confidence — it all shows. The ease in their body language. It all feels grounded. Serayah looks radiant. Joey looks proud. There’s a calmness to the moment that speaks louder than any caption.

6. Elton John AIDS Foundation's 32nd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party

Whether they’re slaying for a cause or just stepping out, one thing’s for sure — the look is going to eat. There’s just something about when they choose black. It hits every single time. And let’s talk about the mugs. Two face cards that couldn’t decline even if the balance was zero. Paired with that quiet confidence, an intensity you can’t help but feel even in a photo. The glamour is grown. There’s no gimmick, just presence.

7. LaQuan Smith RTW Fall 2024

One thing about Joey... he exudes New York swag, especially when he taps into his unique style with fire furs and jackets. It screams boss every time. And what better compliment than having one of the classiest ladies in the game right on your arm? She’s killing it in black once again. This is real eye candy, no debate. Together, they turned fashion week into a moment of love worth talking about.