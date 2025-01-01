Image Image Credit John Phillips / Stringer / Contributor via Getty Images, Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer / Contributor via Getty Images, Kevin Dietsch / Staff / Contributor via Getty Images, and Amy Sussman / Staff / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Michael B. Jordan, Chris Hemsworth, Barack Obama, and Aaron Pierre Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In a sea of incredible men that we have been blessed to lay our eyes on, we couldn’t imagine just choosing one “sexiest man alive.” So, we made a list.

From actors to athletes, musicians to public figures, some men just have that thing — that energy that draws you in without them even trying. Whether it’s how they wear a suit or how they walk into a room, they leave an impression that lasts longer than a scroll on your feed.

This list isn’t about who's hottest right now or who just went viral. It’s about consistency. It’s about men who show up, stand out, and somehow keep getting better with time. Some of them are lowkey, some are global icons — but all of them have a place on this list.

Here are 18 of the sexiest men alive, according to us — and probably you, too.

1. Skepta

Image Image Credit Dave Benett / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Skepta Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

The UK rapper has never been shy about his confidence, and it shows every time he steps in front of a camera. Whether he’s dropping bars, walking a runway, or posting up in streetwear, Skepta knows how to own a moment.

2. Aaron Pierre

Aaron Pierre is one of those actors who immediately grabs your attention without saying much. With his towering presence and deep, distinctive voice, he commands the screen effortlessly. He’s selective about his roles, but when he shows up, he shows up. And that intensity translates well offscreen, too.

3. Barack Obama

Image Image Credit Pool / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Barack Obama Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

It’s not every day a former president makes a sexiest men list, but Barack Obama isn’t your average politician. From his calm demeanor to his sharp wardrobe and thoughtful speeches, the appeal is obvious. He balances charm and intellect in a way that feels effortless.

4. Usher

Usher has been setting the bar for charm since the ‘90s. Whether he’s gliding across the stage or posing for a hot brand, he always brings full presence. His energy is playful, seasoned, and fully aware of its effect. And honestly, who else can deliver a world-class performance on skates?

5. Jalen Hurts

Whether he's throwing a touchdown or walking into a press conference in a tailored fit, Jalen Hurts is always in control. His calm, focused energy sets him apart in a league full of personalities. Off the field, he’s been building a reputation as a style icon. And the camera clearly loves him.

6. Morris Chestnut

Morris Chestnut has been the blueprint for smooth since the '90s. From Boyz n the Hood to everything he’s done since, he’s kept the same level of appeal without missing a beat. His presence just has a way of making everything feel cooler.

7. Kofi Siriboe

Image Image Credit Jonathan Bachman / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Kofi Siriboe Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Kofi Siriboe walks the line between actor and poet, creative and heartthrob. He doesn’t flood the timeline, but when he does, it’s with intention. There’s a richness to his vibe that feels rooted. It’s hard to look away.

8. Method Man

Image Image Credit Sara Jaye / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Method Man Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

The glow-up is real. Method Man went from rap icon to certified silver fox and didn’t miss a step in between. Whether he’s acting, modeling, or showing off his gym work, he brings intensity and control to everything.

9. Idris Elba

Image Image Credit Karwai Tang / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Idris Elba Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Whether on the big screen, the mic, or rocking a suit with zero effort, Idris Elba stays in his own lane. He’s built for the spotlight but still feels like someone who’d hold the door open for you and mean it.

10. Chris Brown

Chris Brown’s charisma is undeniable, and it’s been that way since his teenage years. From the stage to Instagram, he knows how to hold a lens. Tattoos, dance moves, and a smirk that lives rent-free online — he knows what he’s doing. Whether you’re a fan or not, you’re probably watching.

11. Rome Flynn

Rome Flynn has a calm coolness that pulls you in. Whether he’s playing a law student on TV or modeling on IG, he always looks like he knows something you don’t. His style stays on point, and his energy feels laid back but intentional. It’s giving grown, focused, and fine.

12. O’Ryan

O’Ryan may not always be in the spotlight, but he knows exactly how to break the internet. He’s lowkey with just the right amount of “look at me” energy. And the thirst traps? Legendary.

13. Chris Hemsworth

Yes, he’s Thor, but Chris Hemsworth brings more to the table than just superhero muscle. He gives surfer, dad, actor, and heartthrob all in one breath.

14. Sterling K. Brown

Image Image Credit Monica Schipper / Staff / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Sterling K. Brown Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Sterling K. Brown gives you depth, emotion, and presence in every performance. But even outside of acting, he carries himself with a quiet power. He speaks with intention and always looks sharp doing it.

15. ASAP Rocky

Image Image Credit Cindy Ord / Staff / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt ASAP Rocky Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

ASAP Rocky has been the face of fashion and finesse for years. His style choices push boundaries, and his confidence never misses. Whether he’s performing, modeling, or just stepping out, he always looks like he’s in a magazine shoot. Few people make cool look this natural.

16. Michael B. Jordan

Image Image Credit Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Michael B. Jordan Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

From his early TV roles to box office blockbusters, Michael B. Jordan has grown up in front of the world — and only gotten more magnetic. His work ethic shows in everything he does, but it’s that quiet self-assurance that makes him stand out. Whether he’s suited up or rocking streetwear, it always fits.

17. Michael Ealy

Image Image Credit Kayla Oaddams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Michael Ealy Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

The eyes alone are enough to make this list. But Michael Ealy’s staying power comes from more than just a good photo. His roles always feel layered, and so does his appeal. He’s been in the game for decades, and we’re still not tired.

18. Trevante Rhodes

Image Image Credit Noam Galai / Stringer / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Trevante Rhodes Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Trevante Rhodes doesn’t chase attention — it finds him. His mix of physical strength and emotional vulnerability on-screen has stuck with fans since Moonlight. He brings an understated confidence that feels rare. And when he does pop out, people notice.