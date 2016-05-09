Image Image Credit Joseph Okpako/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Skepta Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Skepta is a pivotal figure in the U.K. grime scene renowned for his distinctive flow, raw lyricism, and unapologetic authenticity. Hailing from North London's Tottenham neighborhood, he emerged in the early 2000s, initially as part of the Meridian Crew alongside his brother Jme, before carving out a solo career that would solidify his status as one of grime's most influential artists.

His discography is both a testament to his evolution and unwavering commitment to the British subgenre he helped pioneer. His debut studio album, Greatest Hits, laid the groundwork for his signature sound, blending gritty beats with razor-sharp rhymes that reflect the realities of life in London.

However, it was his fourth studio album, Konnichiwa, that propelled Skepta to international acclaim. The groundbreaking LP showcased his versatility as an artist, seamlessly blending grime with elements of Hip Hop and other genres. The album's standout tracks, including "That's Not Me" and "Shutdown," captured the attention of audiences worldwide.

As his star rose, so did his Boy Better Know collective, consisting of equally talented emcees like Jme, Frisco, Jammer, Shorty, and -- at one point -- the godfather himself, Wiley. Skepta and his team continue to experiment and push boundaries, as his Más Tiempo outfit continues to pick up steam in the house realm.

In honor of Joseph Junior Adenuga, REVOLT decided to rank his discography to see where the albums stack up. Check it out below.

6. Doin’ It Again

Doin’ It Again is probably the most polarizing album of Skepta’s career. The project consisted of 15 songs that often expanded from grime into pop rap territory, as could be heard on cuts like “Rescue Me,” “Cross My Heart,” and “So Alive.” It also featured appearances from N-Dubz, Preeya Kalidas, Charlee Drew, Boy Better Know, Chip, and Diddy, whom Skeppy collaborated with for a remix of the Dirty Money-backed hit “Hello Good Morning.”

Doin’ It Again received its fair share of controversy for “All Over The House,” an explicit romp that originally appeared on the Boy Better Know emcee’s Been There Done That mixtape. The song was accompanied by a pornographic visual featuring a couple of the adult industry’s biggest stars at the time.

5. Microphone Champion

Following the success of his official debut, Greatest Hits, Skepta brought forth the sophomore LP Microphone Champion, a mix of energetic tracks, addictive hooks, and buoyant rhythms. Notably, it included the single “Too Many Man” featuring Boy Better Know, which also appeared on Wiley’s own album, Race Against Time, and Shorty’s Short Man Syndrome. Songs like “Sunglasses At Night” and “Rolex Sweep” showed glimpses of the star’s experimentation with other sounds.

4. Greatest Hits

After the release of the mixtape Joseph Junior Adenuga, the Tottenham talent blessed the masses with his debut LP, Greatest Hits, a seminal grime offering with iconic appearances from the likes of Footsie, Bossman, Flowdan, and the Boy Better Know collective. A mix of lyrical prowess and energetic delivery, the 15-song effort included standout cuts like “I Spy,” “The Journey,” “In A Corner,” and the massive posse cut “Duppy.” Skepta’s unique style and raw talent shined through in this early work, setting the stage for his subsequent successful albums and career.

3. Ignorance Is Bliss

Released after he obtained the proverbial crown -- and Nigerian chief status -- Ignorance Is Bliss allowed Skepta to showcase his mastery of music as a rapper and producer. The project was led by singles like “Pure Water,” “Bullet From A Gun,” and “Greaze Mode” with Nafe Smallz. Others like J Hus, Wizkid, and, of course, Boy Better Know also made an impact with their album contributions.

Like Konnichiwa, Ignorance Is Bliss was a commercial success with a No. 2 placement on the U.K. Albums Chart. It also earned the MC a gold certification.

2. Blacklisted

While not an official part of his album discography, it would be criminal not to include one of the most important moments of Skepta’s music career.

Blacklisted marked a turning point for the grime star, who decided to move clear of popular trends to create his own vibe. That notion was made very clear with the hard-hitting “Ace Hood Flow,” a track that put rappers in the U.S., including the song’s namesake, on notice. “Everybody doing covers of American beats, if it’s not the Ace Hood ‘Hustle Hard’ flow, then it all sounds like Rick Ross to me/ This is the s**t I'm supposed to respect? F**k that n**ga,” Skepta defiantly rapped. Simply put, it was the beginning of his next chapter and a new era of grime culture.

1. Konnichiwa

Following the success of Blacklisted, Skepta went on an absolute tear in a manner comparable to Mixtape Weezy in the States. In the midst of several features and freestyles came the Jme-assisted “That’s Not Me,” along with a movement that brought what many described as “roadman fashion” to the mainstream. “Yeah, I used to wear Gucci, I put it all in the bin 'cause that's not me, true, I used to look like you, but dressing like a mess? Nah, that's not me,” he declared over his own production. He would continue that momentum with the equally popular banger “Shutdown.”

Both singles eventually led fans to Skepta’s fourth studio LP, Konnichiwa, a 12-track tour de force with a wealth of appearances from the likes of Wiley, ASAP Nast, Chip, D Double E, Pharrell Williams, and Boy Better Know. The project was met with universal acclaim; in addition to a No. 2 debut in the U.K., the album managed to land on charts in several other countries, including on the Billboard 200 in the U.S. It also scored the highly coveted Mercury Prize, beating out other releases from David Bowie, Kano, and Radiohead.