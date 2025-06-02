Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kollin Carter Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

For years, stylists were the unsung heroes of the fashion world – creating show-stopping looks for our favorite stars while staying in the shadows. Their work got all the shine, but their names rarely made headlines. Fast forward to today, and stylists are finally stepping into the spotlight, earning the recognition and respect they deserve. They’re now celebrated as talent in their own right, sharing the stage with the A-listers they dress.

One stylist breaking barriers and flipping the script is Kollin Carter. His eye for bold, trendsetting fashion has earned him a seat at the table with the industry’s elite. From Cardi B and Kelly Rowland to Victoria Monét and Ciara, his work proves one thing loud and clear: Black women are the blueprint, and he’s making sure the world knows it.

Through his creative lens, the stylist is redefining what it means to merge high fashion with pop culture. If you haven’t heard his name, you’ve definitely seen his work. Keep reading to learn how Carter turned his passion into a powerhouse and where he’s headed next.

1. He is an Aries

Born on April 18, Kollin Carter fully embodies the self-driven and independent traits of an Aries. In an interview with Fashionista, he reflected on how his zodiac sign influenced his personality. "I'm an Aries, and I would like to believe that this plays a part in this, but I've always been super independent," he shared.

2. He was born out West and raised in the South

The fashion star was born in sunny California but relocated to Jackson, Mississippi, at 13. In a chat with REVOLT, he shared how the culture shock fueled his passion for fashion. “It created this drive in me to really go out and see the world and explore other places,” Carter said. Growing up in a place where fashion wasn’t easily accessible only pushed him to study the craft even harder.

3. He met Cardi B through a record company

One of his most valuable clients and relationships, Carter met Cardi B after he got a call from Atlantic Records requesting his expertise. Initially, he was a little hesitant. He told Fashionista he felt he wouldn’t be able to style Cardi because she was very short and curvy – a body type he had never styled before. “Also, she was on reality television,” he added, “I felt like fashion wasn’t taken seriously when it was in relation to reality television.”

4. His first celebrity client was Nicole Scherzinger

Carter revealed to Vibe that his first solo celebrity client was singer and television personality Nicole Scherzinger. He got the opportunity to work with her in 2015.

5. Initially, he did editorial fashion

Before stepping into the world of celebrity styling, the LA stylist was deep into editorial fashion. He worked as a contributing fashion editor for Elle Indonesia, but despite the thrill of seeing his name in print, the money wasn’t flowing. So, he pivoted.

6. Carter’s passion for styling Black women runs deep

And when it comes to a Black woman – the man does not play! Speaking with Essence, he proudly called the Black community “trendsetters” and emphasized their impact. “It’s important that people recognize the blueprints for so many of these glamorous culturally impactful moments that feature Black people in front of or behind the lens.”

7. When he first moved to New York, he was couch-surfing

This fashion journey wasn’t always glamorous. When he first moved to New York, he was couch-surfing in the Bronx, unsure of his next move. But then came the life-changing call to style Cardi B. “Had I given up or left the city before then, I would’ve never been able to take on those opportunities,” he said.

8. He hosted at the BET Awards in 2024 – which was a full-circle moment

Childhood dreams came true for the Ciara collaborator in 2024 when he hosted a segment at the BET Awards. The stylist highlighted five Black designers and described the moment as a “milestone.” “I just remember being at school, and instead of focusing on what I was supposed to be focusing on, I was ready to get home and watch ‘106 & Park,’ you know, music videos,” he told REVOLT in expressing his gratitude for BET at 2024 REVOLT WORLD.

9. Cardi B is his long-time client

It may be obvious, but Carter has the most fun when styling Cardi! He told Vibe that the mother is always open to his ideas and trusts him – something he values. “She lets me explore my own artistry and I’m grateful for that,” he said.

10. He has loved fashion since he was a child

As a kid, the Victoria Monét collaborator sketched designs while others played at recess and admired his mom and sister as they dressed for church. “It was the joy that fashion would bring to my loved ones,” he shared with Edition by Modern Luxury.

11. He has a close relationship with Law Roach

You know stylists have to stick together! Kollin Carter and Chicago-born fashion icon Law Roach have a close friendship built on mutual respect. Roach has even introduced Carter to pivotal industry contacts, he mentioned in their sit-down with REVOLT.

12. Tearing down other creatives is not his thing

Being in the entertainment industry is tough enough, so he doesn’t indulge in negativity. The stylist once addressed backhanded compliments on Instagram, saying, “You can tell me I’m great without mentioning how you feel someone else isn’t.”

13. He’s an advocate for Black and LGBTQ+ rights

During the 2020 Black Lives Matter movement, he used his platform to speak up. His posts didn’t just highlight racial issues but also advocated for LGBTQ+ inclusion. “Get over the fear of what you don’t understand, educate yourselves, and stand for what’s right,” he wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post.

14. As a teen, he worked at Olive Garden

Before making waves in the fashion industry, the fashion mogul was bussing tables at Olive Garden at just 17. But everything happens for a reason — he met his best friend while working there, proving even humble beginnings can lead to incredible connections.

15. He doesn’t want to be a stylist forever

Even though styling has taken him around the world, Carter doesn’t see it as a forever gig. “I give myself another five years, maybe,” he told Vibe. But don’t worry — he’s not leaving the fashion industry entirely. He plans to create a masterclass or agency to guide the next generation of stylists.