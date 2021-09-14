Image Image Credit Daniel Zuchnik / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Cardi B, Bronx sensation who burst onto the music scene with unapologetic flair, has expanded her influence from not only a Hip Hop artist but also a fashion icon. From her early days rocking bold streetwear to becoming one of the best-dressed celebrities, her style evolution is nothing short of spectacular. With the keen eye of her stylist Kollin Carter, she has seamlessly transitioned from “Love & Hip Hop: New York’s” breakout star to a Met Gala showstopper.

Every year, the Met Gala awaits Cardi’s arrival with bated breath, knowing she'll deliver a look that's nothing short of legendary. Draped in couture and adorned with jaw-dropping accessories, she commands the red carpet like no other. Whether she's channeling classic Hollywood glamor or pushing fashion's boundaries with avant-garde designs, Cardi B consistently proves she's leading the pack in the world of style. Now, let’s get into some of Cardi B’s most fashionable moments that left us all in awe.

1. 2023 Met Gala

Cardi B’s 2023 Met Gala appearances were nothing short of iconic, slaying all three looks for the evening. For her pre-Gala look, she dazzled in a striking hot pink feathered gown custom designed by Miss Sohee, turning heads and setting the tone for the night. At the main event, she stunned in a dramatic black and silver ball gown by Chenpeng Studio, adorned with intricate beading and voluminous tulle, embodying high fashion elegance. For her post-show look, Cardi slipped into a sleek, form-fitting red dress by Richard Quinn that highlighted her curves and kept the glamour going late into the night.

2. 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Cardi B’s 2023 VMAs outfit was a dazzling spectacle. She slayed the red carpet in a metallic gown designed by Dilara Findikoglu. The dress featured intricate detailing and a futuristic flair that highlighted Cardi's fearless fashion sense. Her bold choice turned heads and underscored her reputation as a style icon, showcasing her ongoing influence in the world of fashion.

3. Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty

The Grammy Award-winning artist made a striking appearance at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in a bold red dress paired with a corset-style top and a matching face veil, designed by Robert Wun. The ensemble featured intricate details that highlighted her glamorous style and daring fashion sense. With its dramatic silhouette and vibrant color, Cardi's outfit turned heads and put her on the best-dressed list.

4. 2023 Grammy Awards

Fashion at the Grammy Awards changed forever when Cardi showed up in a stunning blue gown by Gaurav Gupta. The dress featured a distinctive design that draped over her head, showcasing her shoulders and silhouette with a bold, modern flair. The sleek and minimalist style of the gown highlighted Cardi's confident fashion sense and ability to command attention effortlessly on the red carpet. Her Grammy appearance set a new standard for elegance and originality in formal wear.

5. 2022 Met Gala

Making a grand entrance per usual, Cardi stepped out at the 2022 Met Gala in a dazzling gold Versace gown adorned with intricate chain details. The striking ensemble featured a daring design that showcased her curves and exuded opulence. Paired with bold accessories and a statement hairstyle, Cardi's look was on theme blending high fashion with the signature boldness of her personality.

6. 2021 Mugler museum exhibit opening

Cardi B stole the spotlight during Paris Fashion Week at the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime museum exhibit opening. Wearing a dazzling red sequined dress paired with a silk train, complemented by an exquisite feather headdress she confidently owned the carpet. Designed by Mugler, the ensemble exuded high fashion and sophistication with its intricate details and luxurious textures.

7. 2019 Met Gala

Cardi B's 2019 Met Gala gown was a show-stopping creation by Thom Browne, designed to evoke a larger-than-life, otherworldly presence. The gown featured a dramatic quilted design in oxblood red, adorned with 30,000 feathers meticulously hand-applied to resemble a blooming ruby. The ensemble included a matching headpiece resembling a scarlet feathered helmet, complete with a long train that required multiple handlers to maneuver up the Met Gala stairs. This bold and extravagant outfit not only showcased Cardi B's fearless approach to fashion but also solidified her reputation as a daring trendsetter on one of fashion's most prestigious nights.

8. 2019 Grammy Awards

Cardi B stunned at the 2019 Grammy Awards in a vintage Thierry Mugler dress that quickly became iconic. The gown featured a theatrical design with a structured shell-like silhouette, complete with a high neckline and exaggerated hips. It was accessorized with matching gloves and a pearl headpiece, creating a look that was both futuristic and glamorous. This gown choice paid homage to Mugler's timeless aesthetic while highlighting Cardi's bold and unapologetic style.

9. Like What music video

All of the looks from Cardi B in the "Like What" music video killed. She started with a full-length grey and black mink coat paired with a sexy black string vinyl bikini and black booties, topped off with slick, swooped ’90s-inspired hair and bold makeup. Her second standout moment featured the controversial pink fur ensemble by AREA, complete with a cropped bolero and stacked fur platforms, accentuated by custom spray-painted pink lashes and a chic updo adorned with pearl and pink flower hair pins. Cardi ended the video sparkling in a dazzling rhinestone bikini, matched with glittery waist-high boots, oversized cluster rhinestone jewelry, and an edgy platinum blonde mullet hairstyle that is on all of the girls’ mood boards.

10. 2023 Balenciaga fashion show

Cardi B made a memorable statement at the 2023 Balenciaga fashion show, slaying a luxurious blue fur coat paired with sleek black tights. Her look is screams of the early '90s with thin eyebrows, adding a nostalgic touch to her ensemble. The combination of the plush fur and minimalist tights created a striking contrast, highlighting her bold and eclectic fashion sense. Cardi B's appearance on the runway underscored her ability to blend high fashion with personal style.

11. 2023 Schiaparelli fashion show

Cardi B rocked custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture fall/winter 2023-2024 at the show's unveiling in Paris’ Petit Palais for Haute Couture Week. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, her ensemble featured a striking black dress adorned with intricate gold details, perfectly complemented by a matching feather jacket. She added a touch of urban chic with a black head scarf and chunky gold accessories, creating a look that exuded both opulence and c**t.

12. 2022 Balenciaga show

Cardi B made a bold statement at the Balenciaga womenswear spring/summer 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week at Theatre Du Chatelet in October 2021. She wore a coat-like ensemble adorned with a collage of magazines, creating a dynamic and eye-catching look. Completing her outfit was an umbrella-style hat and black gloves, adding a touch of avant-garde flair to her runway appearance.

13. Paris vacation

During an outing with Offset in Paris, Cardi B brought Schiaparelli to the streets in style. She sported a tweed-style coat adorned with a striking gold breastplate and accessorized with a hefty chain necklace. The centerpiece of her ensemble was a gigantic gold headpiece that doubled as sunglasses, adding a dramatic flair to her streetwear chic. Cardi B's fashion-forward look once again demonstrated her fearless approach to style and her ability to turn heads wherever she goes.