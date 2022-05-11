Image Image Credit Theo Wargo / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Naomi Campbell Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

There's only one Naomi Campbell! The iconic supermodel, philanthropist, actress, and mother of two has been breaking barriers one runway and ad campaign at a time since the beginning of her fashion career spanning over four decades. It wasn't always a linear path to success for her, though, whether she was rallying about the lack of diversity within the industry or championing herself for equal pay and opportunity. Despite the many challenges the superstar faced, Campbell's confidence and commitment to her mantra, "Be authentic and trust in the 3 D's — dedication, determination, and drive," propelled her to the highest of heights in fashion. Below are 13 lessons Naomi Campbell taught us about confidence.

1. Always ask for what you want.

After years of modeling at the top of the profession and seeing all her peers get the cover of French Vogue, Campbell asked for one. She was denied at first because at the time, Black women didn't get that cover , and the rest is history. She went to her friend, designer Yves Saint Laurent, and told him, and he leveraged his power in fashion and ad dollars in the magazine to get her the cover. The lesson here is to ask for what you want and never be afraid to use your relationships to get it.

2. If you fall, get back up again. Literally and figuratively.

The worst thing a model wants to do is fall on the runway, but Campbell took it in stride when it happened to her. Walking the Vivienne Westwood F/W 1993 show, the supermodel fell while wearing sky-high platform heels. She took the moment lightheartedly, smiling and laughing, and then completed the walk. The moment turned out to be one of her most memorable runway appearances and the look she wore is even featured in her V&A exhibition in London.

3. Believe in yourself and stay strong!

A notable quote from Campbell when she spoke to TIME Magazine was: " Nothing’s ever come easy to me, and nothing ever will and that’s okay. I’m used to that. I go with the challenges. I roll with the punches.”

This quote encapsulated her belief that confidence can be rooted in self-belief and passion for one's work. Campbell often emphasizes the importance of inner strength and self-assurance in achieving success and maintaining resilience.

4. Be professional.

Although she's known for being notoriously late, Campbell preaches the importance of being professional at all costs. She talks about moments of standing for hours in fittings while designer Azzedine Alaïa would pin and construct a dress from scratch on her body and how she never flinched, moved, or complained about being tired. It’s that work ethic and constant professionalism that has taken her very far in her career.

5. Take care of yourself.

A confessed germaphobe and a firm believer in immune system health, Campbell gave the world a closer look at her beauty and health regimen during the pandemic in 2020. She teaches that wellness and inner health are important and that women, in particular, should focus on taking care of themselves from the inside out.

6. Maintain a positive attitude.

Attitude is paramount for the supermodel, who often speaks about energy and how to remain positive even in the face of racism. Throughout her career challenges, Campbell never lost her passion or love for modeling and used positivity to propel her continued success. Now, decades into her career, she speaks positively about receiving opportunities for the first time with enthusiasm, not regret.

7. Take risks.

Campbell's career is a testament to taking risks and betting on herself. Whether it was turning down advertisement deals because of unequal pay or championing regions of the world before it became popular to do so, taking risks helped her grow as a person and career woman.

8. Embrace your uniqueness.

Campbell has often said it’s important to remember that no one is you and that is your power. She speaks about her upbringing as a dancer and how her training allowed her to be more graceful and fluid as a model. She also has unique and hidden talents like tap dancing.

9. Learn from criticism.

As a model, Campbell says that you'll often be criticized. You'll be too much for this person or that job, but as long as the criticism is constructive and comes from a genuine place, she teaches up-and-comers to accept it, learn from it, and use it to be better.

10. Support others.

Campbell's support of others ranges from mentoring young models to championing young designers and supporting global charities. She's known for her special love for the continent of Africa and spends as much time as she can there, working and bringing awareness to its beauty. Helping others can also boost your confidence by creating a sense of purpose and fulfillment.

11. Turn negatives into positives.

After an incident where she ended up throwing her phone at a former housekeeper, Campbell took full accountability for her mistakes. She completed community service, took anger management classes, and turned the negative experience into a period of atonement and introspection, proving that one isn't defined by their past.

12. Own your walk.

Known for her powerful and distinctive runway walk, Campbell emphasizes the importance of presence. Whether on a runway or in everyday life, the way she carries herself exudes confidence at the highest level. “Owning your walk” can also be translated as a metaphor for owning your walk through life or your path.

13. Inspire others.

Campbell now prioritizes using her resources and network to inspire others, especially models and young women around the world. She's seen as a beacon of hope to people, and her life is an example of perseverance and dedication.