No one embodies the sentiment that Hip Hop and fashion go hand in hand more than ASAP Rocky. Ever since his 2011 debut mixtape, the Harlem native has made splashes in the industry with his authentic head-turning style. From streetwear and couture looks to designing capsule collections for high fashion brands like Loewe — and even his AWGE clothing line — the self-proclaimed Fashion Killa never misses a step.

Peep these 13 examples of ASAP Rocky's standout red carpet looks, each showcasing his fearless approach to style and ability to effortlessly blend streetwear with high fashion.

1. 2023 Met Gala

For his latest Met Gala appearance in remembrance of the late Karl Lagerfeld, Rocky channeled the German designer’s love of kilts and leather accessories. His winning interpretation was one of the night’s best looks and once again proved that the emcee can pull off any style with confidence and ease.

2. 2019 British Fashion Awards

ASAP Rocky turned up in support of his equally stylish partner, Rihanna, at the 2019 British Fashion Awards. He stepped onto the carpet with Rick Owens sneakers and sporting a custom oversized Fenty suit. A one-of-one custom look from Rihanna, who also happens to be your partner? The pretty motherf**ker is exactly who he thinks he is!

3. 2021 Met Gala

As a Met Gala regular, the BET Award-winning artist is always one of the best-dressed men of the night. He manages to follow the theme to the letter while still making it his own. For the 2021 event, ASAP Rocky channeled the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” theme by wearing a huge, thrifted quilt by ERL designer Eli Russell Linnetz over a sporty suit. The outfit created a lasting memory of personal style.

4. 2019 Pre-Grammy Gala

The Hip Hop maverick showed up to the 2019 Pre-Grammy Gala dripped in Loewe. The outfit consisted of a powder pink suit, oversized trousers, a fitted jacket and an extra-long-sleeved shirt that he completed with white sneakers. Who said men can’t wear pink? Certainly not this fashion icon who sets trends with every new look.

5. 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala

With this red carpet moment, ASAP Rocky singlehandedly revived the grandma-friendly babushka and started a viral trend that is still worn today. He even tweeted about it, writing, “I’m encouraging all guys to wear babushkas from here on out. Silk Gang, Silk City.” Spoken like the true trendsetter he is.

6. Dior Homme S/S 2019 Show at Paris Fashion Week

The rap icon made fashion history in 2016 when he became the first Black man to be the face of Dior Homme. He’s continued to be a front-row fixture at the brand’s runway shows ever since, showing up at the Dior Homme S/S 2019 show in a monochromatic grey suit over a sheer T-shirt and sneakers to lend his co-sign to new designer Kim Jones.

7. The 58th Grammy Awards

Even when keeping it casual, the trendsetter remains stylish. For the 58th Grammy Awards’ red carpet, he eschewed the traditional suit and tie for a green floral cardigan, jeans with matching details and Adidas Stan Smiths. You can do what you want when your outfits are always popping!

8. Dries Van Noten S/S 2019 Show at Paris Fashion Week

His outfits going viral is normal for ASAP Rocky, who turned heads in a colorful Loewe bandana-inspired set at Dries Van Noten S/S 2019. If you’re going to wear a different brand to another designer’s show, it better be as fly as this one.

9. Louis Vuitton S/S 2019 Menswear Show

For Virgil Abloh’s historic first show as the creative director of Louis Vuitton Menswear, the rap mogul showed up in an LV double-breasted black suit and VLONE AF1s. He made the look his own by going shirtless underneath, adding a pearl necklace and finishing off with diamond biker chains on his belt loops.

10. Christian Dior S/S 2017 Haute Couture Show

Even at women’s runway shows, ASAP Rocky and his style stand out. For the Dior S/S 2017 Haute Couture event, the rapper donned his take on formality by wearing a fur jacket, black cargo pants and Nike AF1s. Individuality is key!

11. 2016 LACMA Art + Film Gala

As a regular attendee of the LACMA Art + Film Gala, the Fashion Killa tends to sport some of his strongest and most copied looks at the event. In 2016, he kicked off the Gucci fur loafers trend by elegantly wearing them with a dapper ensemble. The outfit included a navy jacket with unique lapels and proved that Rocky is comfortable on any red carpet.

12. 2012 BET Awards

One of the earliest indications of where his fashion trajectory would go was the 2012 BET Awards. ASAP Rocky opted for a casual but fashionable red carpet look. His all-black fit included a dress shirt, jeans, loafers and a snapback cap to top it off. Looking back, he was ahead of the curve.

13. 2022 Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin Celebration

The "Pretty Flacko” rapper pulled up to Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin Celebration in an outfit that featured a purple Louis Vuitton varsity jacket, distressed jeans and green sneakers. In true New York fashion, he completed the look with a purple New York Yankees fitted cap for one hell of an off-duty fit if you ask me!