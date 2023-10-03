Image Image Credit James Devaney / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna, ASAP Rocky Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Gone are the days when ASAP Rocky had a “F**kin' Problem,” because the Harlem native is certain that his player days are behind him. The newly minted father of two is putting fatherhood at the forefront with his new Bottega Veneta campaign that dropped on Father’s Day (June 16).

Rocky shared that the photoshoot featuring sons RZA and Riot Rose marks a significant era in his personal evolution. “This special moment captures the vulnerability, love, and interaction between my sons and me. I’m proud [to] be the man they call dadda,” he wrote. In a new interview for DAZED magazine, he spoke more candidly about embracing this new chapter of his life.

“This player persona is very pushed. When you think about a rapper, you think about adolescence, about the single bachelor lifestyle. When you think about ASAP Rocky, you think about a playboy, pretty boy, bras being thrown on stage. This is about me as a one-woman man, as a family man. It’s about what completes my life now: being present as a partner and a parent,” said Rocky.

The rapper welcomed his first child, RZA, with longtime girlfriend Rihanna in May 2022. When the superstar singer performed for the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, she revealed that she was expecting again. Their younger son, Riot Rose, was welcomed into the family in August 2023.

Last year, she gushed to “Extra” about the “D.M.B.” artist shifting gears into fatherhood. “I love him differently as a dad. This is major, major, like… It’s a turn on,” Rihanna said. “Like, wow. What a leader. What a great, patient, loving [dad]. And my kids are obsessed with him. I’m just a background, I’m an extra. Yep, it happens. It doesn’t matter if it’s girls or boys… They love their dad differently, and I love to see it.”

While fans may be awaiting new studio albums and possibly a joint song or two from the new parents, ASAP Rocky has already made it known that as it pertains to collaborations, expanding their family is the best work that they could ever do. His next project, Don't Be Dumb, has been teased for a year as being some of his best work, but has yet to receive a release date.