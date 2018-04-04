Image Image Credit Dave Benett / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt ASAP Rocky and Rihanna Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Love and Hip Hop go together like beats and basslines and some couples just set the tone. We’ve watched them ride the highs, survive the lows, and still make us believe in love (even when they make us side-eye their drama). Relationships in the spotlight aren’t easy, especially in the music and entertainment world, but the ones that last remind us that real love isn’t just about grand gestures and red carpet moments but holding it down through it all. Some couples are building legacies, some are giving us fairytale romance, and others prove that love is all about the long game. Here are 10 of the most iconic Hip Hop couples.

1. Beyoncé and JAY-Z

Of course, Hov & Bey had to be number one. Who else? Their love story went public in 2002 when Jay-Z dropped “'03 Bonnie & Clyde,” and the visuals confirmed what we already suspected. Since then, their evolution as a couple, parents, and artists has kept us locked in. From chart-topping collaborations to navigating rumors and fighting for their privacy, they’ve shown us what it means to build together. And let’s be real, we will forever STAN!

2. Rihanna and ASAP Rocky

Imagine finding out your man literally manifested you. Rihanna is living every woman’s dream just by being the woman of ASAP’s dreams! After a decade of friendship and dropped hints, the two officially locked in back in 2020 and have been on our mood boards ever since. From the fashion moments they’ve served together, UNMATCHED! to their refreshingly open journey as parents, their dynamic is something special.

3. T.I. & Tiny

For 20 years, we’ve watched their highest highs and lowest lows, and when the plot twisted, we twisted right with it. Back in 1999, Tiny was in her prime with Xscape while T.I. was making a name for himself in the streets. He shot his shot in the studio, but she curved him on the first attempt. Clearly, she didn’t stand on business for too long because not long after, they were an item. Decades later, with a blended family and multiple reality TV eras under their belt, they are still standing and showing that love, no matter how messy, can have longevity.

4. Ashanti and Nelly

Spinning the block usually isn’t the best decision, but Nelly and Ashanti are part of the lucky 1% who made it work. We all remember their relationship first sparking back in the early 2000s, and even though we had high hopes, it came crashing down in 2010. When they reunited on the Verzuz stage, it felt like the best thing to come out of the pandemic. Fast forward to now, and they are married with their first child. There is hope after all, despite the piss in the dating pool.

5. Jhené Aiko and Big Sean

Jhené took the phrase “you’re single until you're married” quite literally when it came to Big Sean. When they first met at a Flaunt Magazine event, she had a boyfriend but still accepted Sean’s invite to a Lakers game, and the rest is history. Over the years, we’ve watched their love unfold, from keeping things low-key to dropping an incredible collaborative album to now raising a son together. At this point, a ring feels like the only thing missing, but we’ll let them get there on their own time!

6. Simone Smith and LL Cool J

LL Cool J and Simone Smith are the blueprint for ride-or-die love. They met as teenagers in the ‘80s, back when LL was just a hungry rapper on the come-up, and she’s been by his side ever since. Through fame, family, and even Simone’s battle with cancer, their love never wavered. LL once said, “You gotta be willing to ride with me,” and Simone has done just that for decades. If loyalty had a Hall of Fame, they’d be first-ballot inductees.

7. Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys? Their love story started with the kind of drama that made everyone say, “Wait, what?” Rumors flew about their relationship blooming while Swizz was still married, and let’s just say the public didn’t let them forget it. But they didn’t flinch. They came out the other side stronger, making music, raising kids, and using their platform for change. In a world that loves to judge love from the outside, they turned their controversy into a flex, showing us that when it’s real, it’s unstoppable.

8. Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir’s love is as strong as their grind. She stayed ten toes down while he was locked up, and when he came home, they took things to another level. Their 2017 wedding was a million-dollar spectacle, but their real flex is the empire they’ve built since. Whether it’s business, family, or just shutting down every room they walk into, they prove that real love is about loyalty, growth, and securing the bag together.

9. Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus

Snoop Dogg and Shante built something real before the fame even hit. They were high school sweethearts, and through the whirlwind of success, family, and a brief breakup, they’ve kept their foundation strong. Shante has been there from the jump, long before the world saw Snoop as a rap legend. Now, after decades together, they’re still rocking like day one, showing that love rooted in history hits differently.

10. Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith

Will and Jada’s love story is a masterclass in rewriting the rules. They’ve weathered public storms, throwing shade at the idea of a perfect marriage, and yet, they’re still here, making it work on their own terms. From the red carpets to the red tables, they’ve shown us that love doesn’t need to be pretty or easy — it just needs to be real. They’ve managed to keep their connection strong despite the noise, and that’s why we’re still here for it.