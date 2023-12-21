Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Gucci Mane Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Gucci Mane knows what to gift his fans — both literally and figuratively. As the self-proclaimed East Atlanta Santa, the Alabama-born artist has turned his holiday vibes into a cultural phenomenon, blending trap beats with humor and an undeniable swagger. He has undeniably redefined holiday cheer with his viral memes, iconic mixtapes and unmistakable charisma. The trap pioneer has taken the role of East Atlanta Santa beyond the title, making it a celebration of everything that has cemented him as a Hip Hop icon. Let us unwrap all the ways Big Guwop has delivered the goods and proved why he’s the king of holiday cheer.

1. Dropping the iconic East Atlanta Santa mixtape

On Dec. 25, 2014, Gucci Mane solidified his holiday alter ego with the release of East Atlanta Santa. The mixtape, filled with bangers like “Trappin Out The Mansion” and “Dope Money,” gave fans the ultimate Christmas gift — a collection of tracks embodying the rapper’s unfiltered authenticity. The mixtape became a street anthem, seamlessly blending Christmas themes with hard-hitting trap vibes. Who else could make Santa Claus feel this gangsta?

2. His viral Christmas outfits

The 1017 Records founder’s holiday spirit did not stop at his music; his famous Christmas-themed ensembles instantly became viral moments. Whether he was rocking a bold red turtleneck and white fur coat or matching with his wife, Keyshia Ka’oir, in festive ensembles, Gucci Mane made it clear that he was not just rapping about being East Atlanta Santa — he was living it. Shared across social media, his outfits became iconic holiday staples that gave us all something to look forward to over the years.

3. East Atlanta Santa 2 turning the heat up

East Atlanta Santa 2: The Night Guwop Stole X-Mas dropped in 2015, proving that lightning can strike twice. Tracks like “I Got It On Me” once again saw La Flare fusing holiday cheer with his signature trap sound. The mixtape also showcased his consistency in delivering quality music while staying true to his East Atlanta roots.

4. Collaborating with fellow rappers on Christmas hits

Unafraid of sharing the spotlight, Gucci Mane has teamed up with artists like Quavo, 21 Savage and Peewee Longway for several festive tracks — “Slide” and “Tony” from East Atlanta Santa 3, “Down” from East Atlanta Santa 2 and “Christmas Tree” from World War 3 (Gas), respectively. These collaborations added depth to his holiday discography while giving fans moments to celebrate his influence on the next generation of trap stars.

5. Turning Keyshia Ka’oir into his Mrs. Claus

Ka’oir is Gucci Mane’s perfect match. Together, they brought East Atlanta Santa to life in ways that have felt like a trap fairytale. From lavish Christmas photoshoots to gifting each other extravagant presents, the couple embody the idea that holiday cheer is best shared with your ride-or-die. Every year, fans adore seeing the pair flaunt their genuine love during the holiday season.

6. His “Brrr” catchphrase gaining a festive twist

Mr. Zone 6’s signature “Brrr” ad-lib became synonymous with his music, but it took on a new life during the holiday season. Fans began associating the icy saying with the celebrity’s East Atlanta Santa persona, creating hilarious memes and videos. Whether it appeared in his music or on social media, “Brrr” became the sound of the season.

7. Redefining Christmas playlists

Before Gucci Mane, Christmas playlists were filled with the same old classics. However, thanks to East Atlanta Santa and its follow-ups, the culture finally got something new. The Grammy-nominated artist’s music became the go-to for fans who wanted to turn up during the season without sacrificing holiday cheer. For Hip Hop heads, tracks like “St. Brick Intro” and “12 Days of Christmas” make holiday gatherings and celebrations feel more authentic.

8. Dropping The Return of East Atlanta Santa album

In 2016, Gucci Mane dropped The Return of East Atlanta Santa, marking his resurface post-incarceration. The album included hits like “St. Brick Intro,” “Both” featuring Drake and “Last Time” featuring Travis Scott. Not only did the 13-track project reinforce the RIAA-certified MC’s position as a trap pioneer, but it also showcased his ability to evolve while staying true to his brand.

9. “St. Brick Intro” becoming a cultural moment

Speaking of “St. Brick Intro,” this track doesn't just slap — it has become a cultural moment. Upon the record’s release, fans loved how Gucci Mane flipped the traditional Santa narrative, giving it a gritty, unapologetically Southern twist. Its catchy lyrics and infectious beat solidify it a holiday staple for anyone who wants to keep it trill while celebrating the season.

10. His influence on Hip Hop holiday music

Gucci Mane’s East Atlanta Santa series set the tone for other Hip Hop artists to embrace Christmas themes in their music. Artists like Chance the Rapper and Tyler, the Creator have since incorporated the holiday into their projects, proving that the father of three’s impact extended far beyond his own discography.

11. Keeping his rap persona during the holidays

After his release from prison in 2016, Gucci Mane seemed like a changed man. However, his abrupt post-prison transformation did not mean abandoning his rap persona for The Return of East Santa Atlanta. In fact, keeping his drug dealer and tough character intact throughout the Christmas album continued to champion the idea that trap and holiday cheer can mix. At the end of the day, the famed lyricist showed that you can evolve and turn your life around while still keeping it real.

12. His gift of being consistent

One thing Gucci Mane never does is take his foot off the gas. Every year, fans can count on new music, iconic moments and hilarious memes from East Atlanta Santa. Whether dropping mixtapes or giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at his family’s celebrations, Gucci Mane proves that consistency is the real gift.