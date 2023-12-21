Image Image Credit svetikd via Getty Images Image Alt Family of three watching TV together at home for Christmas Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Thanksgiving is the perfect time to gather with friends and family, enjoy a home-cooked meal and relax with a good movie. Whether you're in the mood for classic holiday films, heartwarming stories or feel-good comedies, there is no shortage of options to stream this season.

From beloved Disney classics like The Santa Clause and Frozen II to Netflix gems like Klaus and The Christmas Chronicles, or cozy Amazon Prime favorites like You’ve Got Mail and Planes, Trains and Automobiles, these 23 movies offer something for everyone. So, grab some popcorn, settle in and enjoy a movie marathon with your loved ones to celebrate the holidays.

1. The Santa Clause

The Santa Clause is a Christmas fantasy comedy directed by John Pasquin. Tim Allen plays Scott Calvin, who unwittingly causes Santa’s demise and must take on his role, with the help of his son, Charlie, to deliver presents and save Christmas.

2. The Muppet Christmas Carol

Directed by Brian Henson, The Muppet Christmas Carol is a charming retelling of Charles Dickens’ story, starring Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge. While the film closely follows the original narrative, The Muppets performing the classic tale gives it a fresh twist, as they provide humor and warmth.

3. Home Sweet Home Alone

A reimagining of the ’90s classic film series, Home Sweet Home Alone centers around Max Mercer, who gets left behind by his family during the holidays. When burglars Jeff and Pam McKenzie mistakenly think the 10-year-old has stolen an expensive doll, they try to break into the house, only to fall victim to his booby traps.

4. Bambi

Bambi is a Disney animated classic about a young deer growing up in the forest. Loosely based on Felix Salten's novel, the film features Bambi and his friends, including Thumper the rabbit and Flower the skunk, as they navigate the challenges of nature and life.

5. Frozen II

The sequel to the extremely successful Frozen explores the origins of Elsa’s mysterious powers as she and her sister Anna venture to a magical forest. Directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, Frozen II sees Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel and Josh Gad reprise their roles from the first animated movie.

6. Lady and the Tramp

Lady and the Tramp is an animated romantic comedy about a pampered cocker spaniel named Lady who falls in love with a street-smart mutt named Tramp. Directed by Hamilton Luske, Clyde Geronimi and Wilfred Jackson, the box-office hit has become a beloved Disney classic.

7. Soul

Released in 2020, Soul is a Pixar animated comedy-drama about Joe Gardner, a middle school teacher and aspiring jazz musician who, after an accident, must reunite his soul and body. Directed by Pete Docter, the film explores themes of life, purpose and music, with a standout jazz score by Jon Batiste.

8. Enchanted

A 2000s classic, Enchanted combines live-action and animation to tell the story of Giselle, a princess-to-be who is banished from her animated kingdom to the real world. The Kevin Lima-directed film features a mix of traditional animation and modern filmmaking.

9. The Christmas Chronicles

The Christmas Chronicles is a Netflix Christmas comedy directed by Clay Kaytis, starring Kurt Russell as Santa Claus. The film follows two siblings, Kate and Teddy Pierce, who accidentally crash Santa’s sleigh and must team up with him to save Christmas.

10. Klaus

Christmas adventure-comedy Klaus reimagines the origin of Santa Claus. Directed by Sergio Pablos, the film features a stellar voice cast, including Rashida Jones and Jason Schwartzman. It has also won numerous accolades, including Best Animated Feature at the Annie Awards.

11. Holiday in the Wild

In Holiday in the Wild, after their son leaves for college, Kate takes Drew on a surprise honeymoon to Zambia, only to find out he's planning to end their marriage. Kate continues the trip alone and forms a deep connection with Derek, a pilot who takes her on a life-changing journey that involves rescuing a baby elephant.

12. The Princess Switch

The Princess Switch is a Christmas romantic comedy where Stacy, a talented baker, switches places with Lady Margaret, the Duchess of Montenaro, after discovering that they look identical. What begins as a temporary swap soon leads to love and unexpected complications as they fall for each other's lives — and men.

13. The Lovebirds

In The Lovebirds, Jibran (Kumail Ali Nanjiani) and Leilani (Issa Rae) end up fleeing after witnessing a murder while driving to a dinner party. The couple navigates a chaotic and dangerous situation filled with twists, secret societies and mistaken identities, all while questioning their future together.

14. Christmas on the Square

Dolly Parton stars in Christmas on the Square, a musical about Regina, who comes back to her hometown to sell the land for mall development. Directed by Debbie Allen, the film features a star-studded cast and explores themes of redemption and the Christmas spirit.

15. You’ve Got Mail

Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan co-star in You’ve Got Mail, a charming romantic comedy directed by Nora Ephron. The plot follows two people in an anonymous online romance, not realizing they are also rivals in the business world.

16. The Polar Express

Directed by Robert Zemeckis, The Polar Express blends motion capture and live-action animation to bring Chris Van Allsburg’s Christmas book to life. The film follows a young boy’s trip to the North Pole, featuring voice acting by Hanks and other notable actors.

17. Home for the Holidays

After losing her job and facing a series of personal challenges, Claudia Larson (Holly Hunter) returns to her parents’ home for Thanksgiving in Home for the Holidays. Directed by Jodie Foster, the film highlights a dysfunctional family’s holiday chaos.

18. Planes, Trains and Automobiles

In Planes, Trains and Automobiles, Steve Martin and John Candy play an unlikely pair of travel companions trying to make it to Chicago for Thanksgiving. Directed by John Hughes, the film combines humor and heart as the two face a series of travel disasters.

19. The Last Holiday

Last Holiday follows Queen Latifah as Georgia, a woman diagnosed with a rare, terminal illness who takes a dream vacation in Europe before her time runs out. The Wayne Wang-directed movie is a reimagining of the 1950 classic and is noted for Latifah's charming performance.

20. Sweet Home Alabama

In Sweet Home Alabama, Melanie (Reese Witherspoon), a successful fashion designer, returns to her Southern hometown to divorce her estranged husband, Jake (Josh Lucas). As she reconnects with her past and her roots, Melanie must decide whether to follow her heart back to Jake or stay in her glamorous New York life.

21. Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever

In Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever, Grumpy Cat and a lonely girl named Crystal form an unlikely alliance when they learn she is the only one who can hear Grumpy talk. As the pair grow closer, they try to save a stolen dog and give Christmas a chance, despite their grumpy odds.

22. The Pursuit of Happyness

Will Smith stars as Chris Gardner in The Pursuit of Happyness, a film about his real-life struggle with homelessness while raising his son. The movie follows his journey from despair to hope, based on Gardner’s memoir.

23. My Best Friend’s Wedding

My Best Friend's Wedding, starring Julia Roberts, is about a woman who realizes she's in love with her best friend just as he’s about to marry someone else. The film’s charm, along with a standout soundtrack, helped it become one of the most beloved rom coms of the ’90s.