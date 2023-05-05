Image Image Credit Martine Severin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Black family at Thanksgiving Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Thanksgiving is more than just a time to gather with loved ones and enjoy a feast — it’s an opportunity to honor tradition and culture. Incorporating Black-owned food brands into your Turkey Day menu is a meaningful way to recognize the contributions of Black entrepreneurs within the culinary world. These businesses often carry the legacy of African, Caribbean and Southern influences, which are foundational to American cuisine and a perfect fit for the holiday.

These brands are keepers of culture and history. Many of them infuse ancestral flavors and traditional recipes into their products, connecting us to the past with every bite. From rich Creole seasonings and soulful sauces to comforting baked goods, their products celebrate the creativity and resilience of Black culinary traditions.

Supporting Black-owned food brands during Thanksgiving also has a tangible impact on economic empowerment. Though their innovations continue to shape what we eat, Black entrepreneurs face unique challenges in accessing capital and gaining visibility in the food industry. By purchasing from these businesses, customers can help bridge disparities, sustain communities and create pathways for future ventures.

REVOLT compiled a notable selection of 11 Black-owned brands that can add both fresh and familiar flavors to your dinner table. Check them out below.

1. McCormick by Tabitha Brown

Beloved for her uplifting online presence and vegan cooking, Tabitha Brown rose to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic, quickly becoming a source of comfort and inspiration. Her partnership with McCormick began organically after she showcased their seasonings in a live cooking session. This collaboration led to the creation of "Sunshine," a tropical-inspired, salt-free seasoning that brought joy to kitchens during challenging times. Just in time to spice up your Thanksgiving, Brown expanded her partnership with McCormick by introducing five new salt-free products, including two seasoning blends and three recipe mixes. True to her signature style, the products are named after her popular catchphrases and offer flavorful, health-conscious options to elevate your holiday feast.

2. The Spice Suite

The Spice Suite, founded by Angel Gregorio in Washington, D.C., is a celebration of culture, community and bold flavors that bring people together. Known for its globally inspired spice blends, the shop offers the perfect ingredients to elevate your dishes — whether as a rub for your turkey, a bold seasoning for roasted vegetables or a unique twist for traditional sides. Thanksgiving is all about connection, and Gregorio’s mission to empower local entrepreneurs and foster community aligns beautifully with the holiday’s spirit of gratitude and togetherness.

3. Patti’s Good Life

Patti’s Good Life is a food brand created by legendary singer Patti LaBelle, who has quickly become just as well-known for her love of cooking and Southern-inspired cuisine. The brand became widely popular thanks to its sweet potato pies, which went viral after a fan’s enthusiastic review. Since then, the product line has expanded to include other items like cobblers, pound cakes, mac and cheese, stews and banana pudding — all made with LaBelle’s signature homemade touch.

4. Slutty Vegan

Who said you can’t enjoy vegan burgers and hot dogs for Thanksgiving? Slutty Vegan, founded by Pinky Cole, redefined comfort food with its bold, plant-based menu and indulgent vegan versions of classic favorites. The popular brand offers a delicious way to bring flavorful options to your holiday table, whether you're hosting guests with dietary restrictions or looking to try something new. Known for its flavorful “slutty” burgers and creative toppings, the brand provides fun and tasty alternatives that can add a bold, plant-based flavor to your Thanksgiving feast.

5. Partake Foods

Partake Foods is a Black-owned brand known for its allergy-friendly, gluten-free vegan cookies and baking mixes. Created by Denise Woodard, Partake Foods was born out of a desire to provide delicious, inclusive treats. With its wide variety of flavors like chocolate chip, birthday cake and ginger snap, Partake Foods makes it easy to add sweet, guilt-free indulgence to your Thanksgiving spread. From sharing a cookie after the big meal or using baking mix for a holiday dessert, everyone at the table will be able to enjoy a sweet treat.

6. Capital City

Based out of Washington D.C., Capital City is best known for its flavorful, handmade mambo sauce, a condiment that’s a staple in DMV cuisine. Naturally, the unique condiment gained popularity beyond the nation’s capital thanks to its perfect balance of sweet, tangy and spicy flavors. This Thanksgiving, the sauce can be drizzled over side dishes, used as a glaze for turkey or ham, or served as a dipping sauce for your appetizers.

7. Ghetto Gastro

Ghetto Gastro is a Bronx-based celebrated culinary collective and brand founded by Jon Gray, along with his fellow chefs, Pierre Serrao and Lester Walker. This Black-owned business combines the rich flavors of Black and Latino culture with a commitment to sustainability and social justice. Their work blends culinary artistry with cultural expression, often infusing dishes with the vibrancy and energy of their borough. Ghetto Gastro has gained recognition for its innovative approach to food, incorporating ingredients like plantains, jerk seasoning and other culturally significant flavors. If you’re looking to add some serious flavor to your Thanksgiving table, Ghetto Gastro’s products, or a dose of its signature style, could be a perfect way to elevate your holiday spread.

8. Glory Foods

Glory Foods is known for its authentic, Southern-inspired canned vegetables, seasonings and side dishes. With a focus on providing convenience without sacrificing flavor, the brand has become a go-to for many looking to recreate the comforting tastes of home-cooked meals. For Thanksgiving, Glory Foods would be a perfect addition to your spread, offering a variety of easy-to-prepare sides like collard greens, green beans and sweet potatoes — all seasoned to perfection. Whether you're looking to round out your feast with classic Southern flavors or need time-saving solutions that won’t compromise on taste, Glory Foods brings the heart and soul of Southern cooking right to your table.

9. Me & the Bees Lemonade

Mikaila Ulmer founded Me & the Bees Lemonade when she was just 11 years old. Known for its refreshing, honey-sweetened lemonade made with a blend of organic ingredients and a focus on sustainability, the family-run brand has grown into a beloved drink choice nationwide. Its variety of delicious flavors — including classic lemonade, mint and ginger — make it the perfect drink to add a sweet and tangy touch to your holiday spread, offering something different from the usual soda or iced tea. Plus, you’re supporting a young, entrepreneurial spirit while enjoying a refreshing, all-natural beverage.

10. USimplySeason

The African and Asian-inspired USimplySeason, founded by Sylvia Kapsandoy, offers the perfect way to elevate your holiday meal with some exceptional spice blends. As a specialty food manufacturer, the Salt Lake City-based brand focuses on quality and innovation, infusing your dishes with unique flavors inspired by global cuisines. Beyond the business' wide array of blends, customers can also check out its official website for special recipes — one of which might turn out to be the key to an unforgettable Thanksgiving meal.

11. A Dozen Cousins

A Dozen Cousins boasts traditional, flavorful meals that focus on wholesome, nutrient-dense ingredients. Inspired by founder Ibraheem Basir’s cultural heritage and family recipes, the brand creates ready-to-eat, high-quality and conveniently packaged meals like beans, rice and grains — all crafted with authentic spices and seasonings. Perfect for busy individuals seeking to incorporate healthy, flavorful dishes into their daily routine, the brand prioritizes both taste and nutritional value. This makes it a great addition for anyone looking to add some Creole, Caribbean or Latin vibes to their Thanksgiving feast.