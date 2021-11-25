Image Image Credit Valentinrussanov / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Black Santa Claus Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

While many are humming traditional Christmas carols during the holiday season, Hip Hop artists spit bars that reimagine Santa Claus in ways that resonate with the culture. From flipping the script on Santa's sleigh to bringing the holiday spirit to the block, these rap lyrics offer a fresh take on the jolly old man. Some major legends have dropped festive songs, from Ludacris and Fetty Wap to the Ying Yang Twins and Master P, bringing tons of Christmas cheer from a fun rap angle. Let's dive into some of the most memorable lines that bring the holiday heat.

1. Christmas In Hollis by Run-DMC: "Took out the license and it cold said, ‘Santa Claus.’"

In their classic Christmas track, Run-DMC brings the holiday spirit to their hometown of Hollis, Queens. These lyrics ground the festive season in a real-world setting, highlighting the community's unique way of celebrating Christmas.

2. Ludacrismas by Ludacris: "Tell Santa Claus to bring a $10 million check."

“Ludacrismas” adds a humorous twist to Ludacris’ holiday wishes as he playfully asks Santa for a substantial financial gift. It reflects the artist's larger-than-life persona and his knack for blending comedy with rap. As part of the soundtrack for 2007’s Fred Claus, this track is a holiday staple we don’t acknowledge enough.

3. Christmas Rappin’ by Kurtis Blow: "So the beard may be weird, but I’ll never have it sheared."

Kurtis Blow's "Christmas Rappin'" is one of the first Hip Hop holiday songs, setting the stage for future artists to incorporate rap into Christmas music. This part of the song reflects the excitement and anticipation of the holiday season while describing Saint Nick’s facial features.

4. Santa Claus Goes Straight To The Ghetto by Snoop Dogg: "Is that the Black Santa Claus? (Ho, ho, ho, ho)"

In “Santa Claus Goes Straight To The Ghetto,” Snoop Dogg reimagines Santa's journey, bringing gifts directly to the hood. The lyric challenges the stereotypical image of the Christmas icon, celebrating diversity and inclusivity in holiday traditions.

5. XMas Rap by The Treacherous Three: "I'm Santa Claus and guess what y'all / … / I got a big bag, now guess what’s in it."

The Treacherous Three's "XMas Rap" presents a street-savvy Santa who brings gifts to the neighborhood. This line sets the tone for a holiday figure who understands and connects with the realities of their communities and audiences.

6. Christmas In Harlem by Kanye West: "You’ve been a bad girl, give Santa three kisses."

Kanye West brings the holiday spirit to Harlem with this record, celebrating the community's unique way of celebrating Christmas. His lyrics highlight the day’s cultural significance in urban settings. “Christmas In Harlem” is definitely a classic mixture of Hip Hop and holidays.

7. Deck Da Club by Ying Yang Twins: "Call me Ghetto Santa, say it with me."

In 2008, the Ying Yang Twins dropped The Ying And The Yang Of The Holidays, which included “Deck Da Club.” They add a club vibe to their holiday track, introducing a "Ghetto Santa" who brings the party to the streets. This lyric reflects the artists' Southern roots and their ability to blend regional culture with holiday themes.

8. Christmas In Da Ghetto by Master P: "In my house, Santa only shoplifts."

The compilation album, West Coast Bad Boyz: High fo Xmas, gave us “Christmas In Da Ghetto” in 1994. Master P's track offers a gritty take on holiday life in the ghetto, portraying a Santa who resorts to shoplifting. It sheds light on the struggles faced by those in underprivileged communities during the holiday season.

9. The Christmas Song by David Banner: "Santa Claus don’t come if you don’t got dough."

David Banner's "The Christmas Song" addresses the commercialization of Christmas, suggesting that Santa's generosity is tied to one's financial status. This lyric critiques societal values and the pressures of gift-giving.

10. A Pimp’s Christmas Song by Snoop Dogg: "That mean I gotta play the role like Saint Nick."

Snoop Dogg's "A Pimp’s Christmas Song" adds a humorous twist, comparing his role to that of Santa Claus. It showcases Snoop's signature blend of comedy and rap, offering a lighthearted take on holiday traditions.

11. Merry Xmas by Fetty Wap: "All red, like I’m Santa Claus."

"Merry Xmas" brings a festive vibe to Fetty Wap's signature sound, comparing his red attire to that of Santa Claus. His lyrics add a playful element to the holiday season, reflecting his unique style.

12. Ghostface X-mas by Ghostface Killah: "The little elves getting busy, in Santa workshop."

Portraying Santa's workshop as a place of hard work and hustle, Ghostface Killah's "Ghostface X-mas" offers a gritty take on holiday life. It truly adds a street-savvy twist to the traditional Santa story.

13. Let the Jingle Bells Rock by Sweet Tee: "Santa on the corner getting cash for the poor."

Sweet Tee's track, “Let the Jingle Bells Rock,” introduces a Santa who is actively involved in the community, collecting money for those in need. The lyrics highlights the spirit of giving and community support during the holiday season, making you imagine a Salvation Army Santa ringing the bell for donations.

14. Cold Chillin’ Christmas by Juice Crew: "So fresh, like Santa, you’ll have to say ‘Ho, ho, ho.’"

Juice Crew's "Cold Chillin’ Christmas" brings a cool vibe to the holiday season, comparing their freshness to that of Santa Claus. It showcases the group's confidence and style, adding a Hip Hop flair to Christmas traditions.