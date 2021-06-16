Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Coi Leray Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Even at 27, Coi Leray has endured plenty in her career. In an era where artists face constant scrutiny, industry manipulation and unnecessary feuds, she weathered both personal and professional storms. Despite it all, she continues to push forward, with her latest chapter kicking off during Black History Month.

As The Hollywood Reporter revealed, Coi is now signed to Epic Records with new management under Cory Litwin and Range Media Partners. The power move already yielded a new project, What Happened To Forever?, released on Wednesday (Feb. 12). “A lot of people don’t understand that us artists go through real situations in life,” she shared about the five-song effort. “I’m still healing, right? ... I let the music speak for me. [It’s the] best way I can vent.”

While not officially confirmed, What Happened To Forever? is widely believed to reflect her recent ups and downs with Trippie Redd. After rekindling their relationship in 2024, Coi announced her pregnancy with the Ohio rapper on New Year’s Day 2025. What should have been a moment of joy quickly turned to heartbreak when she reportedly accused him of infidelity just weeks later.

“Nothing worse than being cheated on. I wouldn’t wish this pain on my worst enemy,” she wrote in an Instagram Story. Shortly after, she previewed a song – later revealed as “Leave You Alone” – directly addressing the betrayal. “Ex is supposed to be an ex for a reason, wanted to be there while you was fighting demons, I had family plans, you had plans for cheating, camera in the room, you ain’t know I was creeping,” she rapped.

The EP’s lead single, “Keep It,” further showcased her emotional depth by blending raw introspection with delicate piano melodies. “If this is what love is, then you can keep it,” she declared.

Escaping the industry’s toxic cycles

Beyond her music, Coi has been one of the few artists unafraid to call out toxic industry practices. She openly criticized record labels for fueling beef among female rappers and even suggested that some executives manufacture drama to boost engagement. “[I don’t know], if you ask me, it [seems] like these labels are behind the female controversy,” she wrote on X. “They see it helps push the music. I wouldn’t be surprised if they the ones behind the fan pages.”

While the industry profits from division, the XXL Freshman alum advocated for unity instead. She recognized that these distractions take the focus away from the real issue: Artists being controlled and exploited for the benefit of those behind the scenes. Instead of feeding into the negativity, she chose to challenge it.

She also fought for her own creative freedom. In October 2024, Coi revealed she was refusing to release new music until she was freed from a restrictive contract with 1801 Records, a now-defunct label. “I’ve been silent for so long,” she stated on social media. “Y’all don’t understand how depressed this situation has made me. I’m beyond tired of fighting!” With Epic, it seems she finally has the space to create on her own terms – and get paid what she’s worth.

Why her wins matter

Coi Leray’s journey is one of endurance, evolution and determination. She survived industry games, public scrutiny, heartbreak and legal battles, yet refuses to be defined by them. Her struggle reflects that of many artists who’ve been trapped in unfair deals and stripped of their creative autonomy.

Her ability to adapt, experiment and pour raw emotion into her music makes her one of the most exciting artists of her generation. She’s not just making a comeback; she’s taking control. And that’s exactly why we should all be rooting for her.