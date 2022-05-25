Image Image Credit Todd Williamson/NBC / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Coi Leray Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Coi Leray wants to know why it seems as though rappers are the only ones caught up in public feuds. The “Players” artist ignited a bit of discourse when she theorized that her Hip Hop peers being at odds with each other was simply a marketing ploy.

Sharing her theory, Leray said, “[I don’t know]. If you ask me, it seems like these labels are behind the female controversy. They see it helps push the music. I wouldn’t be surprised if they [were] the ones behind the fan pages,” on Twitter on Saturday (April 27).

One person replied, “They [are] behind a lot of what’s happened over the last [two] decades, the good and the bad.” While another tweeter suggested, “100 percent [and] I believe they be in the artists’ ears telling them stuff to reinforce the beef.”

In subsequent tweets, Leray wrote that “most of these female rappers [are] not even from the same places!!!! Not from the same hoods… Why are we beefing?” and asked, “Do female pop stars have just as much beef as the female rappers? I’m curious.”

An individual hypothesized that “most beef is (social) media fabricated, and it may appear as shade in songs but [is] not full-on mess online.” Speaking directly to pop artists going at each other, another person said, “Most of their beefs are kept hidden from the masses. They don't really profit out of beef like Hip Hop does.”

Around this time last year, Leray popped off on Twitter after being name-dropped on Latto’s record “Put It On Da Floor.” On the track, the Georgia artist rapped, “Smoking on that gas blunt big as Coi Leray/ B**ches like to run they mouth, but I’m the type to run a fade.”

The New Jersey native took offense to the perceived shade and, in a series of tweets, wrote that body shaming was unnecessary and that she did not want her name tethered to lyrical feuds. In the end, Latto would go on to shout out Leray, saying that she meant no ill will with her bars while performing at Coachella — and just as quickly as their “beef” developed, it was put to rest.